SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Ten different Hampshire players found the back of the net, and the Trojans routed Frankfort, 10-3, on Tuesday.
Troy Crane’s Trojans (4-0) are now unbeaten in their last 23 regular-season matches after going a perfect 14-0-4 last year before falling to Washington, 2-0, at home in the regional playoffs. The perfect campaign was the first in Hampshire history.
Hampshire’s 10 goals Tuesday were scored by Nevaeh Church, Emma Wrye, Angel Hahn, Alyssa Strother, Jullian Thomas, Ava Grey, Juelean Dixon, Colleen Hott, Izzy Blomquist and Mackenzie Sullivan.
Strother had a hat trick in assists, Blomquist and Church had two, and Hott and Sarah Fagga tallied one each.
The three goalscorers for Frankfort were not provided.
The Trojans will look to extend their streak when they host Berkeley Springs on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.