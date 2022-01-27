OAKLAND — A 19-9 third quarter broke a halftime tie and allowed No. 4 Hampshire to hold off host Southern 50-45 Wednesday night.
Hannah Ault was the only Hampshire scorer to eclipse double figures as she finished with a game-high 22 points. After being limited to two first-quarter points, she scored 12 in the second quarter and added six in the third.
She made eight baskets, including four 3-pointers and she was 2 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Liz Pryor added nine points and Carisma Shanholtz, Kierston King and Dani Knight all had four points while Jaden Kerns and Olivia Baxter each had three.
Southern’s Ashlyn Leader and Carly Wilt both finished with team-high 13 points. Wilt scored 10 in the Rams’ 15-point first quarter that gave Southern a 15-12 lead.
Koley Richard added eight points and Maggie Nickel scored seven for the Rams (3-9).
A 15-12 second quarter by Hampshire tied the game at 27-all at halftime before the Trojans took a 46-36 lead into the final period where they held off Southern for the five-point victory.
Hampshire (7-7) hosts Frankfort this evening and Southern’s game at Allegany on Thursday was postponed and makeup date will be announced. The Rams’ next game is at Keyser on Monday beginning at 7:30 with the junior varsity at 6 p.m.
