ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire made a habit of wearing teams down with its defense and depth during an unbeaten regular season — the Trojans never got the chance Thursday.
An own goal and a defensive miscue gave Washington a 2-0 lead over Hampshire at the half. In 18 regular-season contests, the Trojans allowed more than one goal just once.
Neither team threatened during the second half, but the damage was already done, as Washington held off No. 2 Hampshire, 2-0, at Rannells Field for the Class AAA, Region II, Section 2 title.
“The first score was something that hasn’t happened all season,” Hampshire head coach Troy Crane said. “The ball sometimes doesn’t bounce your way, and it didn’t bounce our way.”
Hampshire, seeded No. 1 in the section, entered the game unbeaten at 14-0-4, but Washington (13-4-2) was a more than capable opponent. The Patriots and Trojans drew 0-0 and 1-1 in two regular-season meetings.
After the first 10 minutes when Hampshire possessed the ball in the Patriots’ third, it was all Washington, which had a 12-0 advantage in shots on goal and 4-0 in corner kicks.
“They’re very good at dropping everybody back and playing a very defensive counterattacking type of game,” Washington head coach Tim Michael said. “We knew we had to score and try to open them up a little bit. Once we got that first goal, they had to press a little more forward.”
Misfortune befell the Trojans on Washington’s opening salvo. The Patriots sent a slicing corner kick to the near side of the box, and no offensive players were in the area.
However, the ball clipped off a Hampshire defender and ended up in the back of the net for an own goal with 23 minutes left in the opening half.
The uncharacteristic mistake seemed to deflate the Trojans, as Crane tried to settle with pleas to “calm down” during the opening half.
“We have struggled with connections all year, we relied on our defense, our goalie and our substitutions,” Crane said. “Kind of outlasting teams and using the opportunities that we got.
“If we keep it 0-0, that’s how we’ve won all year against the great teams.”
Washington nearly found a second tally when Jurnee Vrobel had a clear run at goal down the left side of the pitch with 14:20 remaining, but Trojans keeper Hailee Jenkins aggressively stepped off her line to cut down the angle.
The Patriots struck a put-back attempt at goal, and Hampshire defender Colleen Hott was there to keep the deficit at one.
Jenkins impressed throughout making several difficult saves. Her 11 saves kept the Trojans within arm’s length.
“She’s been the player that we’ve hung our hat on all year,” Crane said. “She was the anchor of everything. I think she’s the best in the region that I’ve seen. She’s not the most athletic or the tallest, but she’ll get after it.”
Yet, just under five minutes later, Chloe Miller had a similar run-out on the other side of the pitch. Jenkins again stepped out of goal, but she wasn’t in time as Miller pierced the goalmouth with 8:57 left.
Izzy Blomquist generated the best chance for Hampshire of the first half with a well-placed left-footed cross to the center of the box, but a streaking Hannah Ault was a step too late to finish it.
Facing a two-goal deficit with 16 minutes left in the second half, Crane pulled his offense up with nine players on Washington’s half of the pitch. The Trojans’ best look at a second-half goal came with four minutes remaining.
Sofia Brake possessed the ball unmarked in the top middle of the box, and she just couldn’t connect on a pass to a cutting Emma Wyre.
The final whistle blew soon after, ending a dream season for Hampshire just short of a section title.
“I’ve been around a long time, and I don’t remember any undefeated teams (during the regular season) in any sport,” Crane said. “For Hampshire, it’s the top of the mountain.
“On our Hall of Fame, this team is automatically going to be in someday. ... It’s theirs, and they earned it.”
