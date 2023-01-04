FROSTBURG — In its first game of the new year, Hampshire left 2022 in 2022.
The Trojans, who entered as losers of 4 of 5 against stiff competition, dominated top-ranked and unbeaten Mountain Ridge from start to finish, leading by as much as 25 at one point in the third quarter.
Liz Pryor, Hannah Ault and MJ Cook finished in double figures, and Hampshire dispatched Mountain Ridge, 53-39, on Tuesday night.
"The girls came out and played probably one of the best games we've played this season," said Sydney Haupt, who is serving as Hampshire's interim head coach while Julieanne Buckley is on leave.
"We've been in a little bit of a funk recently, but we utilized film a lot this week, and we just worked really hard in practice. They've been working really hard on getting in shape so they can run the court, and tonight they were able to display that."
Mountain Ridge (7-1) had scarcely been tested over the past month, beating all but two of its seven opponents by double-digits. Yet, it became apparent early Tuesday, the Miners were in for a fight.
Hampshire (4-5) came out in a 2-3 zone and used a press defense after buckets, which flustered Mountain Ridge to the tune of a 14-0 run that allowed the Trojans to lead 18-4 with 5:13 left in the opening half.
Sydney Snyder came to life with five of her team-high 12 points to get the Miners back within single digits; however, Hampshire regained control. Leading 24-12 at the half, the Trojans opened the third quarter with a 16-3 onslaught to all but secure the victory.
"We need to have better use of dribble drives and kick the ball," Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. "We need to have people willing to shoot the ball. ... You've got to have a short memory in sports. You've got to have a short memory in life. You make one mistake, you have to come back ready to compete.
"We talked in the locker room about, 'You get kicked in the mouth. You can lay down and cry, or you can try to fight back.' I was happy with the fourth quarter, we started to compete. It would've been easy to lay down, but I thought we continued to scrap and fight."
Hampshire was able to execute offensively despite the absence of All-Area first-team standout Izzy Blomquist, who missed large chunks of the contest in foul trouble. She finished with five points.
Pryor had one of her most dominant outings of the season in the post, scoring 15 points and rejecting seven shots. The forward was key down the stretch, scoring a pair of late baskets at the rim to fend off a Mountain Ridge surge after the Trojans' lead was trimmed to 43-31 in the fourth.
"Liz is one of our leaders," Haupt said. "She may not be the most vocal, but just like her demeanor, she keeps her head. She works really hard in practice. ... Today was one of those games where she finally realized what her ability was and she capitalized. She knew we needed a bucket, and she got a bucket."
Ault added 13 points, hitting a pair of second-half 3-pointers, and Cook drilled a trio of 3-pointers off the bench to end with 11.
Reghan Sivic joined Snyder in double figures for Mountain Ridge with 11 points. The Miners were 10 of 21 from the free-throw line, making just 2 of 7 before halftime. Hampshire made 5 of 8 free throws and drilled eight 3's.
After falling behind 35-15 with 5:10 left in the third quarter, Duncan pulled all five of his starters, and the message paid dividends. When the Miners' starting five returned to the court, Mountain Ridge went on a 14-3 run to get within 12 in the fourth quarter.
"There was a lot of finger pointing," Duncan said. "As I told them after the game, 'Every single girl that stepped on the court made mistakes tonight. We need to look at ourselves first and not point fingers at our teammates.'
"I tried to explain to the girls that this was one snapshot of one game, not who we're going to be tomorrow. Not who we're going to be next week. We've got to learn to handle competition and adversity a little better and respond better."
In a show of unity for an area school, Mountain Ridge raised $801 for the family of Izzy Blomquist, who lost their home to a fire over the holidays. Members of the Miners' junior varsity squad took a collection from spectators during the contest.
Up next, Mountain Ridge will look to start a new winning streak when it heads to Bishop Walsh (4-5) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Hampshire returns home to take on Berkeley Springs on Thursday at 7 p.m.
