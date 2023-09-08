INWOOD, W.Va. — The Hampshire girls continued their winning ways, beating Musselman, 3-0, for their sixth straight victory to begin the season.
The Trojans are unbeaten in their last 25 regular-season matches.
Hampshire three goals came from three different goalscorers: Jaleigh Dixon, Nevaeh Curch and Izzy Blomquist. Bailey Saville had the assist on Dixon's goal, and Wrye assisted on Church's score.
Hampshire is at Spring Mills on Saturday at 11 a.m.
