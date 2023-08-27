The Hampshire girls have started the 2023 season with three straight cleansheets, the latest a 3-0 victory over Robert C. Byrd on Saturday.
In the Trojans' first contest it routed Frankfort 9-0.
Emma Wrye scored a hat trick, and Izzy Blomquist, Colleen Hott, Jaleigh Dixon, Tyla Crane, Sarah Faggo, Lynnea Clark and Hailee Jenkins scored one goal apiece.
Dixon and Nevaeh Church had two assists, and Blomquist, Claire Hibbs and Natalie Sions had one each.
Hampshire then routed Keyser, 5-0, on Thursday. Della Knight scored off an assist from Blomquist, Bailey Saville did so off another Blomquist assist, Julean Dixon was assisted by Jaleigh Dixon, Crane scored off a Church assist and Sofia Brake found the net off Wrye's assist.
Jenkins was in goal for all three contests.
Stats from Hampshire's win over Robert C. Byrd were not provided.
Hampshire is at Frankfort on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
