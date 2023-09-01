ROMNEY, W.Va. — Jaleigh Dixon, Della Knight and Emma Wrye scored two goals each, and the Hampshire girls routed Berkeley Springs, 9-0, on Thursday for their fifth straight win to begin the season.
The Trojans are now unbeaten in their last 24 regular-season games. They've outscored their five opponents 37-3 this year.
Izzy Blomquist, Colleen Hott and Sarah Fagga scored one goal each. Blomquist and Della Knight dished out two assists each, and Wrye, Sofia Brake, Bailey Saville and Lynnea Clark had one each.
Hampshire (5-0) is at Musselman next Saturday at 7 p.m.
