KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Behind freshman quarterback Landon Eversole, the Hampshire Trojans built a 28-7 lead and held off a late Preston comeback to win, 28-20, on Friday night.
Prestan's Ethan Harper gave the Knights a 7-0 lead with a one-yard rushing touchdown; however, Eversole completed a 53-yard pass to Caleb Vandevander for the score to level the tally at 7-all after a quarter.
Eversole then gave Hampshire the lead with a 66-yard bomb to Zander Robinson. A Brennan Brinker two-yard rushing TD gave the Trojans a two-score lead, and then Vinny Greear picked off a Dillon Taylor pass and returned it 77 yards for a 28-7 lead.
Hampshire's offense stalled, failing to score a point the rest of the way. Preston made it a 28-20 game in the fourth quarter after a five-yard Harper rushing touchdown and 10-yard passing TD from Taylor to Aiden Schmidt.
Preston was driving late with a chance to tie the game and force overtime, but Vandevander came up with a huge interception to preserve the win to push Hampshire to 1-0.
In his first high school game, Eversole completed 10 of 17 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson caught five passes for 87 yards and a TD, and Vandevander made two grabs for 55 yards and a score.
Hampshire's run game struggled, rushing for just one yards on 24 carries.
The Trojans were outgained, 246-178, and had half as many first downs, 16-8. Both teams were penalized frequently, as each squad had seven penalties for 70 yards.
Defensively, Grant Hicks led the Hampshire effort with a game-high 9.5 tackles. Nathan Sions made 5.5 stops, and Greear and Jacob Staub notched five apiece.
For Preston, Taylor was the game's leading rusher, carrying the ball 12 times for 75, though he did fumble. Sheldon Miller ran for 48 yards on 12 totes, and Harper had 13 carries for 31 yards and two scores.
Through the air, Taylor completed 7 of 19 passes for one TD and two interceptions.
Up next, Hampshire hosts No. 5 Frankfort (1-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
