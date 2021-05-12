ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire exploded in the fourth inning to rout Frankfort, 15-5, in five innings at home on Wednesday.
In the 10-run inning, six Trojans recorded hits, four walked and two reached via hit-by-pitches. By the time the Falcons finally stopped the bleeding, they trailed by 14.
Frankfort nearly escaped a run-rule defeat by scoring four in the top of the fifth — as Tyler White and Colton McTaggart each recorded two-out, two-RBI singles — but Alex Hott got the Falcons to ground out to push Hampshire to 7-4 on the year.
Trojans lead-off man Cohen Mowery starred with a 3 for 4 day with an RBI and two runs. Grant Landis drove in four runners on 2 for 3 at the plate, scoring twice himself.
Connor Wolford had a trio of RBIs batting 2 for 3 with two runs. Asher Landis was 1 for 2 with two ribbies and two runs. Colin Hott scored twice and had an RBI, hitting 1 for 1 with a walk.
For Frankfort (4-4), White and Jansen Moreland both tallied two hits. McTaggart, Andrew Lynch, Brady Whitacre and Ben Nestor contributed a hit each.
Colin Hott registered the win on the mound, allowing one run, none earned, on three hits in three innings.
Hampshire plays in a tournament in Bridgeport Saturday.
Frankfort hosted Musselman yesterday. The Falcons are at Fairmont Senior on Saturday at 12 p.m.
Hedgesville 18 Petersburg 3
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg took an early lead but it didn’t last, as Hedgesville slugged its way past the Vikings on Wednesday.
Johnathan Mallow got Petersburg started in the bottom of the first, and he eventually came around and scored on an RBI groundout by Slade Saville. However, the Eagles tallied five runs in the second, six in the third and seven in the fourth to win in five innings.
Mallow finished 2 for 3 with a run at the top of Petersburg’s lineup. Saville was 1 for 2 with two RBIs, Montana Sindledecker was 1 for 2 with a ribbie and Elijah Kuykendall ended 1 for 2 with a run.
Four players registered two hits for Hedgesville. Thomas Budka was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Caden Delauter was 2 for 4 with three ribbies, Hunter Minnick slashed 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and Colby Blauch had a hit in both of his at-bats to score two.
Cam Lady picked up the win for Hedgesville allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits in three innings while striking out three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.