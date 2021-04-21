ROMNEY, W.Va. — In just two invigorating sequences, Hampshire's Gracie Fields pushed the Trojans over the top against Weir on Tuesday.
Sure, it was a complete team effort. But Fields scored eight straight points late in the first half and contributed on the first seven of the second, as Hampshire built a 38-23 lead in the blink of an eye.
The Red Riders made the late stages a trace too spellbinding for the home supporters thanks to Hampshire's poor night at the line. Yet the Trojans' were too far in front, and they held off Weir, 55-49, to win the Class AAA, Region I Championship to get back to the state tournament.
"I felt like they were the underdog coming in," Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley said. "We had to take care of business, and it all came down to what we did.
"Do I think that we should have kept the margin bigger? Absolutely, but in a playoff game it's gonna happen. I was just proud of my team for keeping as big of a lead as we needed and getting the job done."
Weir (5-11) outscored the Trojans (10-6) during two of the four quarters Tuesday — 14-13 in the first and 16-11 in the fourth — but the result was decided during the middle frames.
Tied at 17-all early in the second quarter, Fields seemingly flipped a switch. The senior sank a 3, threaded the needle through a sea of Red Riders to get MJ Cook to the line — though she missed both — went coast-to-coast off a steal to put two on the board herself and then splashed another trey.
After a Hannah Ault lay-in, she finished with 16 points to trail only Fields' 17, a 10-2 run that put Hampshire up 27-19.
"Gracie's gonna do what Gracie's gonna do," Buckley said. "She's a leader, she's a senior, she's gotten better every single year. She knew that we came out slow, and she knew that we needed her to take over."
Following the break, Fields got her teammates involved. She recorded two straight assists, swished her third and final 3-pointer of the night and scored another layup for a 9-2 burst.
With a 15-point edge with 4:36 left in the third, the Trojans were in complete control. Fields was the catalyst.
"I just felt like we needed to go," Fields said. "They got into man and we kind of freaked out a little bit. I felt like we needed a push, and I just had to do it. And Hannah and Izzy (Blomquist) all gave us some energy."
Despite the sizeable edge, which felt insurmountable given how stingy the Trojans defense was up to that point, Weir methodically mounted a comeback.
The Red Riders trimmed the deficit to 44-33 entering the fourth and climbed to within 45-39 with 4:21 remaining on the clock.
Weir hadn't particularly improved its play, Hampshire left the door open by shooting a paltry 5 for 21 from the charity stripe. Luckily for the Trojans, they're far more than just Fields.
Blomquist, a freshman, after not scoring for nearly three periods following a deep first-quarter 3-pointer, gave Hampshire just the spark it needed.
She drove the basket for a score and then hit a mid-range jumper to put the Trojans up 49-41 with three minutes left. After Weir got two points back, the freshman swished a floater to contribute six straight Hampshire points.
When things started to unravel for the Trojans, Blomquist put them back together.
"Izzy just now got healthy, so everybody's finally seeing the real Izzy Blomquist," Buckley said of the guard, who finished with nine points on four baskets. "I've had some good freshmen playing varsity, but you do not find players like Izzy by chance.
"That girl plays basketball year-round. Her IQ is out of this world. We're such a better team when she's on the court and when she touches the ball every possession."
Ault finished Weir off for good after a textbook press break led to a runout and an easy bucket for the sophomore, putting Hampshire up by 10 with a minute left.
Liz Pryor jumpstarted Hampshire down low coming off the bench in the second quarter — she finished with six points — Lainee Selan tallied four points and Ellen Keaton ended with three.
A trio of Weir players paced the underdogs: Bella Aperfine, Sophia Aperfine and Leah Maley contributed 13 points each. Taylor Nutter garnered eight, and Olivia Baker chipped in a bucket off the bench.
With the victory, Hampshire books its second trip to the state tournament in three years, and it'll have its hands full. A matchup with undefeated North Marion next Wednesday awaits.
"It's definitely more exciting this year, I feel like we can get down there and compete," Fields said. "I feel like we can go down and show them who Hampshire is."
