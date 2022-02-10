ROMNEY, W.Va. — Host Hampshire finished the first quarter with a five-point, 10-5 lead over undefeated Jefferson and began to think about the possible upset Wednesday evening.
The Cougars, however, ranked No. 2 in the latest West Virginia Class AAAA poll with one of nine first-place possible votes, scored 50 points in the next two periods on their way to defeating the Trojans, 68-57.
Jefferson scored 28 points in the second quarter to Hampshire’s 16 and had 22 in the third to the Trojans 12.
Jenson Fields led Hampshire with 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers and both of his free throws. Ashton Haslacker added 14 with four of his five baskets being 3-pointers.
Don Strawn and Zack Hill each scored seven and Alex Hott added six.
Jefferson had three players hit double figures led by Jaiden Gladney’s 15 points on six baskets including three 3-pointers. Jamari Jenkins scored 14 points with three 3-pointers and Cameron Johnson had 11 points. Bryson Fleming and Adonis Troxell each had eight.
Hampshire (9-7) hosts Berkeley Springs and Jefferson (12-0) visits Washington tonight. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton County 65 Frankfort 56
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Pendleton County had four players score in double figures in leading the Wildcats over host Frankfort Wednesday evening.
Cole Day and Clayton Kisamore led the No. 10 Wildcats in the latest West Virginia Class A rankings with 17 points apiece. Day had four field goals, two from beyond the arc, and he hit 7 of 8 free throws. Kisamore had eight baskets and made 1 of 2 foul shots. Jacob Beachler scored 14 points on six baskets and 2 of 3 from the line while Tanner Townsend added 12 points on three 3-pointers and 3 of 4 from the stripe.
Frankfort started on fire, taking 12-5 and 28-27 leads at the first half breaks. Pendleton entered the fourth up one, 43-42, and pulled away with a 22-14 period.
The Falcons also had four players in double figures, led by Cam Layton’s and Cam Lynch’s 14 p oints each. Lynch had two 3-pointers out of his three field goals while hitting 2 of 4 free throws. Layton’s total was from three field goals including a 3-pointer and 4 of 6 from the line. Bryson Lane and Tyson Spencer each added 10 points. Spencer had four baskets with two being 3-pointers and Lane had three baskets, one a 3-pointer, and he sank 3 of 4 from the line.
Frankfort (2-13) hosts Keyser tonight at 7:30 p.m. and Pendleton County (12-3) visits Paw Paw Saturday at 2 p.m.
