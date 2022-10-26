After an 11-4-4 season that ended in the Class AAA, Region II, Section 2 championship game, Hampshire was named Potomac Valley Conference boys soccer champs.
The Trojans’ Dominic Strawn was awarded Player of the Year, and Frankfort head coach Patrick Brett received Coach of the Year after guiding the Falcons to a 13-3-1 record.
Hampshire led the way with five All-PVC picks, led by Strawn, who is a senior wing/midfielder. Senior wing/defender, Isaiah Hott, senior center midfielder Brady Pyles, senior keeper Mason Hott and junior defensive midfielder Jordan Gray also made the team.
Frankfort and Keyser slotted three each on the team. Senior sweeper Levi Sgaggero, junior striker Cam Lynch and sophomore striker Carson Adams represented the Falcons.
Senior goalkeeper Matthew Junkins, senior defensive back Dominic Amtower and senior midfielder Edan Parks made the unit from Keyser.
Berkeley Springs senior winger Ben Golden was the Indians’ lone selection.
