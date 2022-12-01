Hampshire’s Izzy Blomquist (10) brings the ball inside the arc while being defended by Frankfort’s Larae Grove (10). Blomquist scored 15 points and teammate Hannah Ault (1) finished with 11 in the Trojans’ 54-35 victory Wednesday night at Short Gap, W.Va., in the season-opener for both teams. Grove finished with a game-high 17 points for the Falcons.