SHORT GAP, W.Va. — It took a fire alarm sounding in the fourth quarter to stop the Hampshire Trojans, but the reprieve lasted only a few moments.
Hampshire’s defense severely limited the production of all but Frankfort’s Larae Grove, who scored a game-high 17 points, and the Trojans built a 43-28 lead with 5:53 left in the contest when the inadvertent alarm sounded, clearing the gym.
The players returned to the court shortly after and the fans to their seats, and Hampshire picked up right where it left off, cruising to a 54-35 victory over Frankfort in the teams’ opener on Wednesday night.
It was the Trojans’ first victory in Short Gap since winning 53-49 on Feb. 13, 2017.
“For our first game, I’m happy with them, especially our defensive effort,” Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley said. “That’s going to be our strong point and has been our strong point for the last couple of years.
“We still have to knock the dust off a little bit offensively. We missed a lot of shots that we don’t typically miss, but first game, that’s going to happen.”
Expectations are high for Hampshire this year, as the squad graduated no seniors from the one that finished 11-14 and fell to perennial powerhouse North Marion in the co-region finals a year ago.
Hampshire was as advertised, outscoring the Falcons at the end of every quarter: 13-8, 24-13 and 40-27 before its 19-point final outcome.
The Trojans’ big three of Izzy Blomquist, an All-Area first-teamer a year ago, Hannah Ault and Liz Pryor all finished in double figures.
Blomquist ended with 15 on five buckets (two 3-pointers) and 3 for 4 from the charity stripe. Pryor was second with 12 points on four field goals and 4 for 6 on free throws. Ault added 11 on five makes (one trey).
Carisma Shanholtz chipped in seven points on two field goals (one 3-pointer) and 2 of 4 from the line.
The Frankfort offense struggled other than Grove, who ended with 17 points on six baskets, one three and 2 for 2 from the line. The senior exited with a knee injury with 4:51 left in the fourth but isn’t expected to be out long.
Arin Lease ended with five points for the Falcons, followed by Lynsey Zimmerman and Avery Noel at four apiece.
“Hampshire is strong, they’re definitely a team that’s been working together for years,” Frankfort head coach Steve Willison said. “We’re starting 10th and 11th graders that haven’t really started before, and they’re just learning the process.
“Our team can be really good. I don’t see us at the end of the season losing games by 20. I see us getting a lot better, hopefully. I see a team that can compete and can make it to states, but that’s far away.”
Frankfort is coming off consecutive trips to the Class AA state tournament, establishing a reputation that earned the squad the No. 7 spot in the Associated Press girls basketball Class AA preseason poll.
Petersburg is positioned at No. 4 in Class AA, receiving one first-place vote — the highest position of an area team.
Hampshire, on the other hand, was slighted in garnering no votes in Class AAA, but those in the know are well-aware the Trojans have their sights on a trip to Charleston.
Doing so would be Hampshire’s second appearance in three years.
“People know that everybody thinks we’re going to be the team to beat this year,” Buckley said. “We’ve made it to the state tournament twice, but we need to make it there and actually compete.”
Frankfort (0-1) will look to rebound on the road against Berkeley Springs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Hampshire (1-0) hosts Petersburg, the defending area champs, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Ron Bowman Tip-off tournament. Martinsburg and Sherando play at 6 p.m. on the other side of the bracket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.