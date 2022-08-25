KEYSER, W.Va. — The weather took a sharp turn in the final moments of the opening half, and so too did the momentum.
The sky opened up into a torrential downpour, and the precipitation precipitated the game’s first goal, as Hampshire’s Hannah Ault found the back of the net to give the Trojans a jolt entering halftime.
Keyser gave a valiant effort, but Hampshire proved to be too much, winning 3-0 on Thursday evening to improve to 3-0 on the season. The Golden Tornado fell to 0-1.
“I thought Keyser played extremely well,” Hampshire head coach Troy Crane said. “They parked the bus a little bit, but that sweeper (Morgan Pratt) gave us trouble, she was really good.
“At the half, I was mainly talking about how out of 10 shots, eight went straight to the goalie. She didn’t even have to take a step right or left.”
Hampshire spent the vast majority of the game in their attacking third, as Golden Tornado sophomore goalkeeper Hadley Courtney was put under significant pressure.
It was only a matter of time before the Trojans broke through, and they tacked on two more goals after halftime — both via Jaleigh Dixon at the 33:58 and 6:40 marks.
Despite the season-opening loss, Keyser head coach Dan Dawson was pleased with his team’s effort against a heavily favored opponent.
“Last year, we got hammered by Hampshire a couple times,” he said. “We were in the match. We may not have had a ton of possessions in the attacking end of the field.
“The defenders were put under a lot of pressure, and I thought the defenders did a really nice job. They did get tired there at the end, but that’s a whole new group out there.”
Hampshire junior Izzy Blomquist was a force playing in the attacking midfield. While she didn’t find the back of the net, Blomquist, who was an All-Area first-team performer in basketball last year, displayed impressive skill and athleticism.
“Izzy, she’s a three-year starter,” Crane said. “Last year, midway through the year she led the state in assists. This year, her defense is even better. She’s taking her shots when she has time in space, getting her head up and her confidence, is so much better. We all know, she’s a basketball player, but she’s a heck of a soccer player, too.”
Despite the constant pressure applied by Blomquist, Ault and Nevaeh Church, Keyser was able to keep the Trojans off the scoreboard for nearly 40 minutes on Thursday.
Crane said Keyser’s defensive formation, which Hampshire doesn’t face often, was a contributor.
“We kept it on their end of the field, most of the second half,” he said. “Every time we play Keyser, they play man-to-man on the fronts, and underneath they’ll play that diamond. That gives us trouble because nobody we play does that.”
Goalkeeper Hailee Jenkins, a junior, had the clean sheet for the Trojans.
Hampshire (3-0) will look to continue its unbeaten start at Washington on Saturday at noon. Keyser will try to bounce back when it hosts powerhouse North Marion on Saturday at 11 a.m.
