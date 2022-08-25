ROMNEY, W.Va. — The Hampshire Trojans have upped their win total in all three seasons under Aaron Rule — they’re hoping to continue the trend in 2022.
Last season, Hampshire started 3-3 with wins over Preston, Park View and Petersburg; however, the Trojans ended the year with three losses and another by forfeit to finish 3-7.
Hampshire returns significant production on defense, where it brings back 8 of 11 starters, and on offensive line. The big question mark will be the quarterback position, as the Trojans need to find a replacement for four-year starter Alex Hott.
If Hampshire can get serviceable play under center, the Trojans have the schedule to make another step in Rules’ fourth season.
“Our expectations are always to end the season on a good note and be in contention for the playoffs,” Rule said. “Last three years went from 0-10, to 2-8 to 3-6. We’ve had the roster to be able to do so, it’s just a matter of being able to do so.
“We’re still limited as far as our numbers go, that’s always our biggest issue. We have a good veteran offensive and defensive line. Our linebackers on defense are very seasoned and very athletic. We’re looking to fill our quarterback and running back position. Those guys are doing very well. We’re just looking to plug and play.”
The Trojans are searching for their first winning season since going 6-4 in back-to-back years under Darren Grace (2012-13) and seek their first playoff appearance since 2003 under Sean Biser.
Hampshire opens the season at Preston on Friday night, followed by Frankfort (home), Rock Ridge (home), Park View (home), Keyser (away), Greenbrier East (home), Grafton (home), Berkeley Springs (home), Washington (away) and Hedgesville (away).
For a school that has just 40 players on its roster despite playing in West Virginia’s largest class (AAA), Rule likes the Trojans’ slate of games.
“Very favorable schedule,” he said. “We try and get it to where we are going to be in competitive games. ... We want to be able to play the Martinsburgs of the world come playoffs. Regular season, it’s tough when guys have well over 70 guys on their roster in AAA.”
On the offensive side of the ball, it all starts at quarterback, especially for a team like Hampshire that likes to move the ball through the air.
The Trojans have been able to rely on Hott over previous seasons, who was third in the area with 1,434 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and 29 total touchdowns in 2021.
Now, they have three underclassmen in the running to be the signal-caller. With how young the position group is, Rule and his staff are trying to simplify the offense, beginning with calling plays in the huddle.
“We are still going to be spread,” he said. “We’ve tried to develop a system with wrist bands. There may be more huddling going on this year because we have a young quarterback. We want to relieve some of the stress for him.
“We’re going to be in mostly 10 and 20 personnel. Have the Air Raid concepts, pass game and quick game and have some power football behind our big offensive line.”
Heading into Hampshire’s scrimmage with Moorefield last Friday, freshman Landon Eversole was taking the first-team reps at QB. Freshman Blane Billmeyer was working with the second team, and Vinny Greear is also in the picture.
All three bring something different to the table, but Eversole’s poise in the pocket has set him apart so far.
“I’m very impressed with a freshman coming in and playing as well as he has,” Rule said. “All three have taken the coaching. Landon is a little more poised in the pocket, throws a better ball. Blane Billmeyer and Vinny Greear are more athletic. Landon seems to be taking the lead.”
The Trojans are also young at running back, a position they need more production out of this season. Last year, Hott was their leading rusher from the quarterback position, rushing for 589 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Junior Brennen Brinker has accepted that challenge out of the backfield, and Greear, juniors Hayden Snyder and Sloan Clower will also be in the mix.
“Brennen runs behind his pads very well,” Rule said. “He has the concepts down, staying in behind his blocking and knowing where to run the football. He’s who we’re going to roll with in Week 1.”
Senior Jonathan Moreland will start at the fullback and H-back positions, and sophomores Hayden Haslacker and Bobby Spring add depth.
“He’s had a very good offseason, as far as developing mentally and being in tune to the football game,” Rule said of Moreland. “He was out at wide receiver last year, and he moved to fullback because of an injury. He’s accepted that role even more this year. He’s very physical, and he knows when we’re running the ball where we want to run with it.”
Hampshire was expected to have do-it-all receiver Ashton Haslacker back for his senior season, but Haslacker transferred to East Hardy. Haslacker was an All-Area second team performer after hauling in 58 passes for 723 yards and nine scores.
Still, the Trojans return significant experience out wide, led by junior Zander Robinson and junior Caleb Vandevander, both in their third seasons on varsity. Robinson caught 12 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown last season.
Greear will start in the slot, and Moreland will also see some time at split end when the Trojans are in 10 personnel.
“They look very veteran,” Rule said. “They’ve seen a lot of playing time on Friday nights. We expect a lot out of all four of them. We should be able to run the football behind our veteran offensive line. These guys have to be able to make plays in space.”
The offensive line is anchored by senior Grant Hicks (5-foot-11, 215 pounds) at left tackle and senior Nathan Sions (6-3, 200) at right tackle. On the inside, seniors Jacob Staub (6-0, 260) and Aiden Stambler (5-11, 240) get the nod at left and right guard, respectively. Sophomore Malacai Goodwater (6-2, 240) is the lone non-senior up front.
“They’re awesome,” Rule said. “These guys, every single one of them, are in the weight room. They have all the records on the record boards. They bring a lot of leadership as far as their work ethic. They’ve seen a lot of reps.
“Nathan Sions has been playing there since a freshman. Staub moved out of running back out of necessity, and he’s looked good. Hicks is back up front. They’re strong, and we can run behind them. That’s going to be the heart and soul of our team.”
Defensively, Hampshire will line up in a 4-2-5 once again. The defense is usually ahead of the offense for most teams at this stage in the season, but that’s especially true for the Trojans, who return eight starters on that side of the ball.
“Those guys have been there,” Rule said, “they know what’s expected, they know what their assignments are and how to get in a position to make plays.”
That experience starts up front. Sions and Moreland are the defensive ends, Billmeyer is the defensive tackle and Stambler will be the nose tackle.
Last year, Sions racked up 38 tackles, five for a loss, one sack, three pressures and a forced fumble; Moreland recorded eight tackles for loss, two sacks and seven pressures; and Stambler notched six tackles for loss.
Staub and Hicks are the middle linebackers, and Robinson returns at outside linebacker. The other spot outside is still up for grabs, with Haslacker, Clower and Hayden Snyder vying for the spot. That could be decided “week-by-week,” Rule said.
Robinson was a second-team All-Area linebacker last year after leading Hampshire in tackles at 67, racking up 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, five quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception and a blocked extra point.
Hicks was the Trojans’ most disruptive player in the backfield in 2021, tallying a team-high 15 tackles for loss, adding three sacks, five quarterback pressures and an interception. Staub made 17 stops last year.
Returning starters Vandevander and Brinker will line up at cornerback. Vandevander notched 20 tackles a season ago, and Brinker racked up 29 stops and an interception.
Greear is a two-way starter as a sophomore as he’ll line up at free safety.
“He’s been doing a good job of getting us in the right coverages so far,” Rule said. “There’s some stuff he hasn’t seen before.”
Bryson Richardson is back at kicker. The sophomore made 9 of 10 extra points, splitting time with Vandevander, who hit on 7 of 9 PATs.
“He’s 6-5, he’s very long,” Rule said of Richardson. “He won a couple positions last year over a freshman because of his length and his consistency. He’s done a great job for us.
“He went to several camps over the off season. Worked with Evan Staley. He’s honed in on those skills, and he knows that the skies the limit for him. He hit a 42-yarder for us in practice. He’s ready to go.”
Either Richardson or Brinker will get the nod at punter, but Brinker has the early edge. A mixture of Brinker, Vandevander and Greear will handle the kick and punt return duties.
“Special teams can put you in great positions,” Rule said. “Having Bryson back there, if our offense stalls, we won’t have any hesitation putting him out there to get three points. Extra points won’t be an issue. He’s going to be able to place balls on kickoffs and get some touchbacks.
“Our punt team needs to get a little bit better.”
Going into last season with experience at key positions and a favorable schedule, Rule expected to make the postseason. It didn’t happen, and that stung seniors Zack Hill and Hott, both four-year starters, as much as anybody.
However, the duo are back at Hampshire this season as assistant coaches. Hott will be the quarterbacks and defensive backs coach, and Hill will work with the offensive and defensive lines.
Having those guys’ leadership back could be just what Hampshire needs to move the needle in 2022.
“Those guys, they bleed green and white in every aspect,” Rule said. “The were not just great players, they’re the epitome of student athletes. They gave everything they had on the court, the gridiron and baseball field. They had top honors as students.
“They want to see the success of this program. Only getting three wins last year for them hurt me the most. Those two were such vocal leaders.”
If Hampshire is to continue its trajectory in Rule’s fourth season at the helm, then its bout at Preston on Friday will be a crucial one.
The Trojans are 8-10 in the series all-time and took last season’s meeting, 21-0.
