HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Hampshire used balanced scoring and strong defense to overpower host Hedgesville, West Virginia, Thursday evening.
Jadyn Judy led the 6-1 Trojans with 11 points, Gracie Fields had 10 and Hannah Ault scored nine.
Ault led the team with seven assists while the rebounding was evenly-spaced as well with Fields leading with six, Lainee Selan, Ellen Keaton, Judy and Liz Pryor all pulling down four.
Isabella Blomquist had three steals and two blocks and Keaton had two blocks.
Kelly Ours led the Eagles with nine points, hitting three 3-pointers.
Hampshire hosts North Marion this afternoon starting at 2:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.