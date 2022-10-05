CUMBERLAND — Behind Kora McBride’s game-high 12 kills, Hampshire defeated Allegany, 3-1, on Monday night.
The Trojans won the first game in a thriller, 30-28, and won the second 25-17 to move to 2-0. The Campers got on the board taking the third game 25-17, but Hampshire responded by winning the fourth game 25-23 to secure the match.
Other than McBride, who added four service points to her game-high kill total, the Trojans were led by Hannah Lee with 16 points, five digs and an ace, Carlina Sardo with 24 assists, four points, one ace and one kill, and Addyson Brill with 10 points and five digs.
Allison Leatherman and Anika Stylinski notched double-doubles for Allegany in defeat. Leatherman posted totals of 19 digs, 12 points, five kills, three aces and two blocks, and Stylinski racked up 13 assists, 10 points, two aces, two digs and two kills.
Kinsey Hostetler garnered a game-high 24 digs to go along with eight points and two assists, and Maddison Ruhl ended with 10 digs, six points, five kills and two aces.
In the junior varsity match, Allegany won, 19-25, 25-22, 15-10.
Chloe DeBlock paced the Campers’ JVs with 16 digs, 10 points, one assist and one kill. Leilani Morgret ended with nine kills, six points, two digs, two aces and two blocks, and Madeline Deremer finished with five points, two kills, two aces and one dig.
Allegany is at Keyser on Thursday at 7 p.m. Hampshire hosts Frankfort the same day at 7:15 p.m.
Calvary 3, Broadfording 0
HAGERSTOWN — Calvary remained perfect on the season Tuesday, defeating Broadfording, 25-10, 25-7, 25-12, for its 22nd consecutive victory.
With the win, Calvary clinched the regular-season Mason Dixon Christian Conference title with a 13-0 record in league play.
Emmy Wilson was Calvary’s hit leader with 10 kills, four points, four digs and three aces. Allie Scritchfield led the Eagles in assists at 22 to go along with five points, five aces and one kill.
Shilah Ganoe posted nine digs, six kills, seven points and one assist; Aiyana Yoder ended with seven kills, six points and three aces; Bethany Carrington tallied 13 points, nine aces, four kills and four digs; and Traci Michael notched seven digs, five points, one ace and one kill.
The Calvary junior varsity team won 25-5, 25-6.
Calvary hosts New Life in a battle of Nos. 1 vs. 2 in the MDCC on Friday at 4:30/5:30 p.m.
Keyser 3, Northern 1
KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser won the third and fourth sets on its way to a victory over Northern Monday evening in the Golden Tornado gymnasium.
The Tornado won 25-21, 18-25, 25-20 and 25-22.
Individual statistics for Keyser were unavailable.
Northern’s Braelyn Brenneman led the Huskies with eight kills and three blocks. Madison Seese had seven kills, three aces, three blocks and a dig. Ady Taylor led with 27 assists, four kills and digs and she had an ace.
Northern’s junior varsity won 2-0 by scores of 25-16 and 25-23. Marisa Perez led with seven digs, six assists, three aces and a kill. Lily Chambers added four kills and an ace.
Northern played at Fort Hill Tuesday evening and Keyser hosts Allegany on Thursday.
