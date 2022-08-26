KEYSER, W.Va. — Hampshire head coach Robby Hott didn't feel like his Trojans played their best in a draw at Frankfort on Tuesday — they removed all doubt two days later.
Dominic Strawn notched a first-half hat trick and added a fourth goal after the intermission, and Hampshire shut out Keyser, 6-0, on Thursday night to grab its first victory of the young campaign.
Hampshire improved to 1-1-1, and Keyser fell to 0-1.
"The kids played very well together," Hott said. "I was excited to see them with motivation to play hard after coming off a tough game. ... I believe that we could play a lot better than what we showed on Tuesday night.
"We stepped to every ball tonight. We won every 50-50 ball that we could, and we possessed the ball going up and down the field like we know how to do."
Hampshire came out dominating possession from the get-go, repeatedly challenging Keyser senior goalkeeper Matthew Junkins. For the first 10 minutes, however, Junkins was up to the challenge and the game remained scoreless.
The Trojans finally broke through when Strawn found a pocket in the box and slotted a shot perfectly inside the left post to give Junkins to chance for a 1-0 edge at the 29:31 mark.
Strawn, a senior, made it 2-0 after a Dylan Streisel service allowed him to get behind the Golden Tornado backline for a score with 4:40 left in the half. Just over a minute later, he ran unmarked for his hat trick and another goal for a hat trick and a 3-0 Hampshire lead at the intermission.
As veteran leaders do, Strawn gave Hampshire just the energy it needed.
"He's very quick, and he's very solid, strong foot," Hott said of Strawn. "He goes hard every second of the game. That's usually the way this team rolls. Once one goes through the net, the rest of them start following."
The halftime break didn't cool off Strawn, as a little less than eight minutes into the second half, the senior beat Junkins from the left side of the box for a fourth tally. For that, he was given a much-needed rest.
Hampshire's offense continued to churn out good looks, and it was evident Keyser, playing in its first contest of the season, was breaking down physically. Several players were hampered by cramps, and the Trojans took advantage.
A picturesque through ball by Brady Pyles led to another Hampshire score with 21:25 on the clock, and Braxton Burke notched a sixth tally with 8:06 left.
The result may not have been what the Golden Tornado had hoped for, but it was a solid showing for a squad that lost several key seniors.
"It was a good first test," Keyser head coach Chris Altobello said. "Hampshire was bigger, faster in some cases. We're just going to use that as a way to learn, and for us to get after the ball quicker.
"I didn't see a whole lot of things we did wrong, just a few lapses. ... They learned tonight that they need to hydrate. We stretched really well, but a few of them were cramping up. I want my best 11 on the field as much as possible, so that's something that those guys in my best 11 are going to have to adapt to."
Hampshire will try to build of its win at Keyser when it hosts Calvary (1-1) on Monday at 5 p.m. Keyser is at Bishop Walsh on Thursday at 4 p.m.
