KEYSER, W.Va. — Hampshire scored four runs in the sixth to build a six-run lead and hold off a late Keyser rally to open the season with a 7-6 victory on Wednesday.
Down 7-3 entering the seventh, Evan Jenkins notched a two-run single to cut the Tornado’s deficit to one. With runners on second and third, Hampshire loaded the bases with a walk, but Alex Hott forced a pop-up to first base to hold on.
Collin Hott got the start for Hampshire, allowing three runs through five innings of work to pick up the win. Right-hander Noah Broadwater was tabbed with the loss.
Hampshire finished with six hits and made four errors, and Keyser tallied eight hits and had five errors.
“It was a typical first game,” Golden Tornado head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “Made some errors on routine plays, and our pitching is further along than our hitting.”
Conner Wolford paced Hampshire with a two-run shot during Hampshire’s four-run sixth inning. Alex Hott ended with a single, double and two RBIs. Collin Hott garnered a single and a ribbie, and JJ Charlton had two singles and two RBIs.
For Keyser, Sammy Bradfield knocked a pair of doubles, Logan Rotruck notched two singles and an RBI, Benny Oates slapped two singles, and Seth Healy and Caden Youngblood had a base-knock each.
Keyser (0-1) is at Pocahontas County today at 4:30 p.m. Hampshire (1-0) hosts Berkeley Springs tomorrow at 7 p.m.
