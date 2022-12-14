MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Jordan Gray, Easton Shanholtz and Jenson Fields combined for 41 points, and Hampshire pulled away from Moorefield, 52-39, on Tuesday afternoon.
Hampshire led 12-7 after the first period and 22-20 at the intermission, and Moorefield leveled the tally at 33-all entering the final period.
Gray took over in the fourth with 10 points, drilling a pair of 3-pointers, and Hampshire hit 6 of 8 free throws down the stretch to hold on and improve to 2-1 on the season.
Gray and Shanholtz finished with 14 points apiece and Fields chipped in 13. All three of the standout trio hit a pair of 3-pointers. Dom Strawn added five points.
Ronny Griest paced Moorefield with a game-high 18 points, drilling a pair of 3-pointers. However, no other Yellow Jacket scorer ended with more than seven points.
Hampshire hosts Keyser on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Moorefield (0-2) is at Braxton County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Paw Paw 56, Legacy 23
PAW PAW, W.Va. — Three Paw Paw scorers finished in double figures, and the Pirates cruised past Legacy on Monday night.
Paw Paw led 11-4 after the first quarter and 28-18 at the half before pitching a shutout in the third period, building a 44-18 lead entering the fourth.
Conner Williams led the Pirates with 15 points on seven field goals and 1 for 4 from the foul line. Donovan Tanouye added 14 points on seven buckets, and Dalton Kasecamp chipped in 12 on six makes. Greyson Corbett and Tyler McGraw notched eight and seven points, respectively.
Paw Paw (2-1) hosts Calvary (2-3) on Monday at 6 p.m.
Frankfort 46, Notre Dame 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Cam Layton scored 20 points, and Frankfort’s defense dominated Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon.
Tied at 11-all after a quarter and leading 21-18 at the half, the Falcons held Notre Dame to just eight points after the intermission, scoring 25 themselves, to pull away and improve to 2-1.
Cam Lynch and Lane Lease were second on Frankfort with eight points apiece. Connor Souderth (10) and Ajai Woofter (nine) paced the Notre Dame offense.
The Falcons were at Berkeley Springs on Tuesday and host Southern on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Bridgeport 58, Hampshire 51
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Hampshire led entering the fourth period, but Bridgeport outscored the Trojans, 14-4, in the decider to hand Hampshire its first loss.
Bridgeport led 15-14 after the first quarter and Hampshire took a 31-28 lead at the break. The Trojans clung to a 47-44 margin going into the final period before the Indians pulled away.
Shanholtz topped Hampshire with 25 points making 10 field goals and 3 of 6 field goals, and Fields added 14 points on four buckets and was 6 for 6 from the charity stripe. Fields buried a pair of 3-pointers.
Bridgeport was paced by Ben Bifano, who scored 16 points, and Anthony Spatafore and Zach Lambert added nine points apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.