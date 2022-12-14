Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of two to four tenths of an inch. Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In West Virginia, Hampshire and Eastern Mineral Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes on Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry precipitation begins this evening, then becomes more intense tonight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into Thursday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&