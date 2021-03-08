ROMNEY, W.Va. — Despite the best effort of Frankfort’s Marié Perdew, who scored 32 points, Hampshire drilled 10 3-pointers to edge out the Falcons, 50-48, at home on Friday night.
Gracie Fields sealed the deal for the Trojans with a pair of clutch free throws to cement the upset victory — two of her team-high 23 points. She made eight field goals, five from beyond the arc.
Hampshire led at the end of all four quarters: 13-6 after one, 28-23 after two and 35-34 following the third before ultimately winning by two.
Other than Fields, Hannah Ault tallied 10 points on four baskets for the Trojans. Jayden Judy garnered seven on three makes, Liz Pryor contributed four points and Izzy Bloomquist tallied three.
Perdew delivered her huge scoring total on 12 field goals, all from inside the 3-point line, making 8 for 9 from the charity stripe. She also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Halley Smith was second on Frankfort with nine points, followed by Mackenzie Long and Michelle Phillips, who tallied three apiece.
Falcons forward Izzy Layton came down with 13 rebounds and Larae Grove grabbed five.
In the junior varsity game, Frankfort beat Hampshire, 35-24.
Hampshire moved to 2-0 on the season with a 59-30 rout of Berkeley Springs on Saturday. Fields was the high scorer again with 20 points. Ellen Keaton ended with a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
The Trojans faced Washington on the road last night.
