ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire manufactured four runs on just two hits, and the Trojans' pitching staff threw a gem to down No. 2 Keyser, 4-2, on Monday night.
With the score level at 2-all entering the bottom of the fifth, Isaiah Hott drew a lead-off walk, moved to second on the fielder's choice and was driven home by JJ Charlton with two outs for Hampshire's go-ahead score.
The Trojans tacked on an insurance run one batter later when a grounder by Conner Wolford was misplayed, allowing Charlton to come home.
Keyser had three errors to Hampshire's one.
Wolford gave Hampshire a quality start on the mound to get the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks over five innings pitched.
Caleb Whitacre threw two scoreless frames of one-hit ball out of the pen with a strikeout and two walks to record the save. He also doubled at the plate.
Hampshire scattered four Keyser hits over four batters. Seth Healy hit the lone extra-base hit, a double in the top of the fifth that drove in a run. Caden Youngblood singled and drove in the Golden Tornado's other run.
Starting pitcher Konner Bennett got a no-decision, surrendering two unearned runs on one hit with three strikeouts and three walks in 3 2/3 innings of work.
Noah Broadwater pitched 2 1/3 frames out the the pen, surrendering two runs (one earned) on one hit with three Ks and a walk.
Keyser (1-1) is at Allegany (2-0) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Hampshire hosts Petersburg (2-2) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
No. 1 Allegany 16, Bedford 0
BEDFORD, Pa. — After a pair of rain-outs washed out the end of last week, No. 1 Allegany picked up right where it left off, thrashing Bedford, 16-0, on Monday.
The Campers (2-0) threw a combined no-hitter in the five-inning victory. Caden Long went three innings, striking out four and walking one, to get the win. Landyn Ansel fanned two and walked three over two scoreless frames of relief.
Allegany also no-hit Northern in its 21-0 win on opening day in another five-inning game.
Bryce Madden and Cayden Bratton hit home runs. Madden's was a solo shot in the first inning, and Bratton crushed a two-run bomb in the fifth. Alex Kennell and Bratton doubled.
Allegany hit safely 11 times, with Bratton going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored out of the lead-off hole. Kennell finished 2 for 2 with three ribbies and three runs, Madden was 2 for 5 with an RBi and two runs and Caedon Wallace had a 2-for-4, one-RBI, three-run day.
Jacob Wilson took the loss for Beford, which needed to use three pitchers to get out of Allegany's four-run first inning. The Campers plated three runs in the second, four in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Allegany hosts No. 2 Keyser (1-1) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
