ROMNEY, W.Va. — Fort Hill got off to a fast start at Hampshire on Friday night, but the Trojans eventually wore down the Sentinels to pull the upset, 67-56.
Fort Hill led by as many as 10 in the first half; however, a 16-3 Hampshire run to end the third dropped the Sentinels to 5-3. The Trojans improved to 5-6.
“I just think that we stepped up in the third and fourth quarters,” Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley said. “I think being as deep as we are, even though we’re young, I think it wore them down.”
Fort Hill led 40-39 early in the third after a put-back by Carly Bennett — who tallied a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. By the time Hampshire guard Izzy Blomquist swished a corner triple with seconds left in the period, the Trojans’ edge stood at 55-43.
Blomquist led Hampshire with 15 points, drilling a pair of 3-pointers.
Fort Hill trimmed the deficit to single digits on multiple occasions in the fourth after buckets by Olivia Looker, who had nine of her game-high 20 in the frame, but it couldn’t overcome the 21-6 third in favor of Hampshire.
“We played a really excellent first half, and we need to make sure that we have enough legs to keep the momentum in the second half,” Fort Hill head coach Sarah Bennett said. “Hampshire is a good ball team.”
The Sentinels started strong, with Looker (7 points), Carly Bennett (6) and Kayijah George (6) contributing to a 22-15 Fort Hill advantage after one. That lead swelled to 27-17 following a Looker triple around the six-minute mark of the second quarter.
“Sometimes we come out and we think we don’t have to put as much effort in because we think we’re better,” Buckley said. “In all reality, anybody can be beaten on any given night. We have to get that mentality out of our heads.”
George finished with seven points and six assists, O’Neal scored seven and Brooklyne Noel chipped in six.
Hampshire countered immediately, and Liz Pryor pulled the Trojans within two points after an old-fashioned 3-point play. She tied it with an easy finish after springing free on a baseline out-of-bounds play, and Kiersten King capped the 12-0 flurry with a finish of her own for a 29-27 lead.
Fort Hill recovered by halftime after a pair of transition finishes by Karli O’Neal and Bennett for a 37-34 edge, but the Sentinels could’ve padded their lead to help soften the third-quarter blitz.
Once Hampshire got going in the third, Fort Hill was visibly tired, and there was no going back.
“I think we broke down running our offense, and our defense really broke down a lot,” coach Bennett said. “I need to make sure as a coach I have them more prepared athletically for each game. And that my substitutes are more prepared to get in the game and get each other a breather.”
While Fort Hill only received two points off the bench — Alayzia Trimble scored a pair — Hampshire had 18. Kora McBride and King chipped in eight points, and Olivia Baxter tallied the other two points.
Pryor and Hannah Ault joined Blomquist in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The win is Hampshire’s third in four games, as the Trojans are nearing .500 after a 2-5 start to the season. They’ll try to continue to build when they host Hedgesville on Monday at 6 p.m., weather permitting.
“I think that we’re finally getting to that point where roles are established, and the chemistry is coming along,” Buckley said. “Even though we look bad in spurts, we know that we can be good. We just have to get it consistent.”
Fort Hill (5-3) will look to end a two-game skid on Tuesday when it hosts Southern at 7:30 p.m.
