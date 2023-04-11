ROMNEY, W.Va — Hampshire trailed for six innings before completing a comeback via a seventh-inning walkoff in a 4-3 win over Berkeley Springs on Monday.
The Trojans (4-7) scored three runs in the sixth and scored the winning run in the seventh.
Down 3-0 in the sixth, an RBI single by Chase Parsons put Hampshire on the board. A groundout and walk tied the game at 3.
A walk and an error put two on to open the bottom of the seventh. Conner Wolford singled to center to walk it off.
The Indians scored two runs in the second on a two-run single from Chance Swink. A walk in the sixth gave Berkeley Springs its third run.
Wolford went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Trojans.
JJ Charlton pitched a complete game, allowing six hits, three unearned runs and two walks with six strikeouts.
Garrett Stotler went six innings, allowing four hits, three earned runs and three walks with eight strikeouts.
Reagan Johnson pitched in the seventh, allowing one hit.
Stotler went 2 for 2 with a triple.
Hampshire hosted Moorefield on Tuesday and faces Musselman on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m.
East Hardy 7, Pendleton County 4
BAKER, W.Va. — A five-run second inning led East Hardy to a home win on Monday over Pendleton County.
The Cougars (5-6) won despite getting outhit 7-5.
Errors were a problem for the Wildcats who committed seven. Two led to runs in the second inning.
An RBI single by Brandon Jones and a run-scoring triple by Dawson Price helped add to East Hardy's lead at 6-0 after two innings.
Shayne Sisler doubled in the fourth to make it 7-0.
A Jayden Roberson RBI double in the sixth scored three to cut Pendleton County's deficit to 7-4.
Jones went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Cougars.
Sisler went four innings and earned the win. He gave up three hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
Price and Levi Mongold finished the game.
Roberson led the Wildcats going 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Chase Owens and Cameron Beachler each pitched three innings. They each struck out three and combined for five hits, two earned runs and four walks.
East Hardy travels for a doubleheader with Keyser on Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m.
