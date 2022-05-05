ROMNEY, W.Va. — After No. 4 Petersburg walked the bases loaded, Case Parsons hit a walk-off single to give Hamsphire the win on Wednesday.
The Trojans trailed 5-2 entering the bottom of the fifth before Alex Hott, Collin Hott and Cohen Mowery smacked three straight singled to load the bases with no outs.
Conner Wolford walked to score a run, JJ Charlton notched a two-run single and Alex Orndorff grounded out to plate the go-ahead tally for a 6-5 lead. Bumby Vanmeter tallied an RBI groundout in the sixth to bring Petersburg back to a tie, setting the stage for Parsons' walk-off.
Wolford went the distance to pick up the win on the bump, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits in seven innings pitched, striking out one and walking one. Alex Hott, Charlton and Parsons all hit safely twice.
Johnathan Mallow was tabbed with the loss for Petersburg. At the plate, Mallow homered, tripled, three RBIs and two runs scored. Vanmeter was 3 for 4 with a ribbie and two runs scored.
Petersburg (13-9) was at Pendleton County on Thursday, and Hampshire (9-15) was at Moorefield (11-13).
East Hardy 9, Pendleton Co. 2
BAKER, W.Va. — Dawson Price hit a three-run homer, and East Hardy beat Pendleton County on Wednesday.
After an early 2-0 hole, the Cougars scored nine unanswered runs to pull away. Nate Smith went the distance, allowing two runs on six hits in seven frames pitched, fanning two and walking three.
Noah Sager was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Brandon Jones singled twice. Gabe Henderson, Levi Mongold and Sager doubled.
Clayton Kisamore was tabbed with the loss. Landon Colaw singled two times and James Vincell doubled for the Wildcats.
East Hardy (7-16) hosted Tucker County on Thursday.
