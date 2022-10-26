With an unbeaten regular season, a final record of 14-1-4 and a trip to the Class AAA, Region II, Section 2 title game, Hampshire won the Potomac Valley Conference championship.
Trojans senior forward Hannah Ault was the conference’s Player of the Year, and Keyser’s Dan Dawson won Coach of the Year.
Keyser led the way with five selections to the All-PVC squad: senior defender Morgan Pratt, senior forward Rylee Staggs, sophomore midfielder Abby Delsignore, sophomore goalkeeper Hadley Courtney and freshman midfielder Kailynn Burns.
Other than Ault, Hampshire senior backliner Danielle Buckler, junior keeper Hailee Jenkins and junior midfielder Izzy Blomquist made the PVC team. Frankfort senior midfielder Lara Bittinger and Berkeley Springs defender Maisie Gill-Newton also received All-Conference honors.
