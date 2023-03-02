ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire won the West Virginia Class AAA Region I championship in dominant fashion, defeating Oak Glen 50-29 at home on Wednesday night.
The Trojans (14-10) dominated the game defensively.
"We competed and really executed in the second half," Hampshire interim head coach Troy Crane said. "Really executed in the post in the second half. The first half, I think the jitters were all over the floor on both teams. But I was so pleased we were executing inside the post. Our posts really had a big game."
The Golden Bears (11-14) also played well defensively, but the offense couldn't find much rhythm.
"We held a really good basketball team to 50 points and gave up a lot in the fourth quarter because we were scrambling, trying to trap," Oak Glen head coach Ryan Wells said. "The missed layups in transition, missed jump shots at the elbow from our flex offense. You can't come into a regional final and only score 29 points and expect to win."
Oak Glen was held off the scoreboard until the 4:45 mark in the first quarter on a layup by Lizzie Kell. While the Trojan defense started strong, the offense took a while to get going.
"Everybody had jitters, luckily our defense has been our strength the last two weeks," Crane said. "We've really focused on it. Our offense has started gaining momentum so it's all coming together at the right time."
Leading 4-2 after Kell's layup, Hampshire went on a 7-2 run to extend its lead to 11-4.
The Golden Bears defense stepped up in the final minutes of the quarter with three steals, scoring seven points off of them and cutting their deficit to two, 11-9, at the end of the quarter.
"Defense has never been a soft spot of this team," Wells said. "It's always been the strong part of the team. It kept us in it."
Neither team shot the ball well for most of the second quarter. The Trojans went 3 for 8 from the field while the Golden Bears were 2 for 10.
"Shot selection at times was, I thought, forced," Wells said. "I thought we were getting beat around a little bit. When you're jump shots aren't falling, you gotta get to the rim. You're gonna end up forcing, especially if your'e wide open shots aren't going down."
Steals continued to be a common theme by Oak Glen's defense in the second quarter. It forced four but couldn't score off of them.
With 15 seconds left in the first half, Hannah Ault found Della Knight for a layup to give Hampshire a 20-16 halftime lead.
"Della's a ninth grader, now she's getting valuable minutes on varsity," Crane said. "She was a JV player throughout the year, as the year went on she's played more and more varsity. Now she's practically a starter."
The third quarter proved to be the difference for the Trojans as Hampshire pushed its lead to 10 with 3:57 left in the quarter.
"Executing in the post, we tried to spread them out," Crane said. "We were way too tight with our alignment, we tried to get out wide. That opened up the inside, the post play is what won the game."
Liz Pryor led the Trojans with eight points in the quarter while Izzy Blomquist scored seven.
"Izzy's Izzy, she's played travel ball her entire life," Crane said. "She does what Izzy does. She's the leader of everything."
It took until the 2:25 mark in the quarter for the Golden Bears to make a field goal when Sarah Brown made a 3-pointer. She hit a pair of 3s that cut Hampshire's lead to single digits.
"That's what's so frustrating for the girls, that's why they're so upset," Wells said. "They executed our offense and got open looks. Sarah was the only one hitting from outside tonight."
The Trojans ended the period with an and-one floater by Blomquist to take a 37-26 lead after three quarters.
Hampshire added 13 points in the fourth with Pryor scoring six and Blomquist adding five points. The Trojans only allowed three points, two coming on a layup by Carson Barr.
"We talked about you gotta come at them now because they're looking for 3s only," Crane said. "That really helped and they were forcing things because they had to."
Pryor and Blomquist each finished with 16 points, leading all scorers.
"Liz is the hardest worker on the team," Crane said. "Her big game was the post play in the second half."
Barr led Oak Glen with nine points. Brown scored six while Kell had five.
"She was frustrated, but she kept coming off the floor saying what else can I do," Wells said of Barr. "I said nothing, you just gotta keep doing what you're doing and hope more shots fall for you."
With the win, Hampshire advances to the state tournament next week. They will be the No. 8 seed and will face North Marion. The date and time has not been announced.
"I know how hard they work year round," Crane said of the significance of the region title. "It's everything for them, it's everything they dreamed of what they thought the season would be."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.