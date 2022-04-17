John Hicks continued to excel at Liberty, and several other area track and field performers, hailing from Cumberland and the surrounding area, made an impact at the college level last week.
John Hicks, So., Liberty
Hicks, the West Virginia state discus record-holder during his time at Hampshire, set a new personal best in the hammer throw, taking first at the High Point Meet of Champions with a throw of 216’ 4”.
The throw was also six feet from breaking Jon Hart’s school record set 14 years ago, pushing Hicks into the No. 2 spot in Liberty history.
Ryann Bennett, Fr., James Madison
Bennett, a former discus state champion and shot put medalist at Fort Hill, set a personal best in the shot put and garnered a fifth-place finish in discus throw at the JMU Invitational over the weekend.
Bennett’s 37’ 10” shot put earned her seventh-place in the field, and her discus throw spanned 130’ 10”.
Erin Atkinson, Sr., Shenandoah
Atkinson, an Allegany alum, placed fifth in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic over the weekend. The senior finished in a time of 12:24.44.
Justus LePrevost, So., Frostburg State
A multi-time 1A state finalist at Mountain Ridge, LePrevost set a personal best in the 5000-meter run at the University of Charleston Golden Eagle Classic over the weekend. The sophomore got 11th place with a time of 15:27.16.
Caden Jones, Fr., Frostburg State
Jones, who was a distance runner at Fort Hill, joined the list of Bobcats setting personal bests in the 5000 in Charleston, placing 25th with a time of 16:25.37.
Kole Morgan, So., Frostburg State
The Allegany distance runner finished one spot behind his former crosstown rival and current Frostburg State teammate Jones in the 5000-meter run in Charleston. Morgan placed 26th with a time of 16:34.81 — a new personal best.
Zayne Brakeall, Sr., West Liberty
The former Allegany Camper, who also competes on the Hilltoppers’ women’s soccer squad, competed in three events in Charleston over the weekend.
Brakeall placed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles (16.15), ninth in the long jump (15’ 5”) and 21st in the shot put (28’ 8.5”).
Mikhi Anderson, Fr., West Liberty
The former Hampshire Trojan won his third consecutive 110-meter hurdles race in a row, the latest victory coming in Charleston with a time of 14.86. Anderson also checked in at 11th in the high jump (5’ 10.75”).
Alexa Bradburn, Jr., Frostburg State
Bradburn, a former thrower at Allegany, got sixth place in the discus throw in Charleston last weekend with a distance of 119’ 5”. Bradburn also competed in the shot put, placing 12th with a 30’ 10.25”.
Marcus Elmer, Fr., West Liberty
Elmer, a Hampshire grad, was part of a second-place 4x100 relay team that came in second, and he set a personal best in the 200-meter dash in Charleston over the weekend.
Elmer’s 23.26 in the 200 earned him a 17th-place nod, and his 11.10 in the 100 was good for 12th.
Hannah Muir, So., Frostburg State
Muir, a distance runner and Mountain Ridge graduate, set a new high-mark in the 5000-meter run, finishing in 19:41.63 to grab sixth place in Charleston over the weekend.
