Hampshire shortstop and pitcher Alex Hott was voted Division I Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year, the Trojans were team champions and Frankfort skipper Matt Miller was named the conference's Coach of the Year.
Hott was Hampshire's top hitter with 30 hits in 78 at-bats (.385 average), adding five doubles, 23 RBIs and 24 runs scored. On the mound, the senior was 1-4 with a 4.00 ERA with 30 strikeouts and 16 walks in 28 innings pitched.
The Trojans (8-18) went 4-1 against PVC Division I teams, sweeping Keyser, 7-6 and 8-6, and topping Frankfort, 11-1, and Berkeley Springs, 22-13. The Trojans lost to Moorefield, 6-4, in the teams' only meeting.
Despite being in a transition year, Miller had Frankfort (11-13) an out away from a section title before Noah Broadwater hit a two-run homer in extra innings to give Keyser its first crown since 2014.
Keyser (17-11) led the way with four players on the All-PVC Division I first team. Hampshire and Frankfort slotted a pair on the squad, and Berkeley Springs and Moorefield garnered one representative each.
Making the team from Keyser was senior centerfielder Sammy Bradfield, junior second baseman Seth Healy, sophomore shortstop/pitcher Broadwater and sophomore catcher Logan Rotruck.
Alex and Colin Hott, both seniors, made the team for Hampshire. Senior catcher/pitcher Peyton Clark and senior infielder/pitcher Andrew Lynch were selected from Hampshire.
Moorefield senior outfielder Karson Reed and Berkeley Springs senior shortstop Evan Thompson also made the team.
The second team was made up of Bryce Hines, Coleman Mongold and Gavin Wolfe (Moorefield); Konner Bennett and Caden Youngblood (Keyser); JJ Charlton and Conner Wolford (Hampshire); Cam Lynch (Frankfort) and Cole Oursler (Berkeley Springs).
Division II
On the Division II All-PVC team, Tucker County junior Mason Kisamore was voted Player of the Year, and Petersburg head coach Mike Landis was Coach of the Year.
Landis guided Petersburg to a 16-11 finish. The Vikings rebounded from a 1-6 start with a string of nine consecutive victories, and with a 2-0 shutout of Moorefield in the section playoffs they were a game away from the regional championship.
However, Moorefield staved off elimination with 11-5 and 10-6 wins for the section crown, eventually returning to another Class A state tournament.
Petersburg led the D2 first-team squad with four selections: seniors Johnathan Mallow, Slade Saville and Nate Travis and junior Bumby Van Meter. East Hardy junior Dawson Price and sophomore Noah Sager also made the top team.
Tygarts Valley had two selections in seniors Matthew Pratt and Garrett Gibson and freshman Kaden Moore. Junior Clayton Kisamore, of Pendleton County, also made the squad.
The second team was made up of David Gibb, Ben Dunz, Jamie Van Devender and Josey Armstrong (Pocahontas County); riley Tackett, Brandon Mahoney and Noah Armstrong (Tygarts Valley); Justin Robeson and Harper Russell (Tucker County); and Clay Arbaugh (Petersburg).
