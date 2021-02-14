ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire sophomore Nathan Sions was named to the Potomac Highlands All-Area first team defense.
In Saturday’s edition, he was incorrectly listed as a player for the Moorefield Yellow Jackets.
Sions, a defensive lineman, finished the year with 46 stops, four for loss, to go along with three sacks, two quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.
Hampshire placed six on the first team. Joining Sions were seniors Trevor Sardo, Sam Moreland, Asher Landis, Christian Hicks and junior Alex Pritts.
Junior Zack Hill was selected to the second team’s offensive line and Moreland also made the defensive line.
