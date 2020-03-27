Hannah Owens named March's Student Athlete of the Month

OAKLAND — No one knew it at the time, but when the Southern Rams watched the final seconds tick off of their 72-28 trouncing of National Academy Foundation, the team began celebrating its West Region championship and what they thought was another trip to the state tournament.
They never got there. The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 was beginning to make its mark in the state of Maryland and at first the tournament was going to be played, but limited to only essential personnel. Then it was postponed.
While neither the boys nor girls games have officially been canceled, it’s not looking good as the days turn into weeks and then into months.
If that’s the case, Hannah Owens — an integral part in the Rams’ season — finished her high school career scoring 10 points in the rout over NAF.
She finished the season as Southern’s leading rebounder and the team’s second-leading scorer behind Brooke Davis.
“Hannah was one of the major reasons we were able to qualify for the state tournament” said Southern head coach Rodger Bowman, “because she worked hard at both ends of the court.”
She averaged 6.8 rebounds per game, scored 9.5 a contest, had 1.7 steals and 1.2 assists an outing.
Owens was the force underneath for the Rams, whether it would be on the defensive end pulling down rebounds, or on the offensive side where she often scored after getting an offensive rebound or from underneath the basket when a teammate would find her open for the easy put in.
In the classroom she has a 3.44 GPA.
As a result of her play on the court, her leadership on and off of it and her academic success, the Times-News has selected Owens to be the Progressive Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Center’s Female Student Athlete of the Month for March.
“Over the past three seasons on varsity she made a lot of progress and should be able to continue her career in college,” said Bowman. “It has been a pleasure to coach her and she will be hard to replace next year.”
Jeff Landes is the sports editor of the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @wvuramfan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.