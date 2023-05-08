Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low near 55F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low near 55F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.