KEYSER, W.Va. — In the final three innings, Harford scored four runs to WVU Potomac State's three to win the delayed Region 20 Division I championship game 16-5 Monday morning at Golden Park.
The 9-inning game, suspended after a four-hour plus rain delay on Sunday with Harford leading 12-2 in the top of the seventh inning, was resumed Monday morning at 11 a.m.
The top-seeded Fighting Owls (34-16-1) reached the title game by defeating Hagerstown, 11-6, on Friday and the tournament host Catamounts, 9-6, on Saturday. WVU Potomac State (30-16) defeated Monroe (N.Y.) College 3-2 on Friday before its first loss to Harford on Saturday. Then Potomac State defeated Monroe 10-9 in 12 innings in a game that began late Saturday afternoon and was completed Sunday morning.
In the top of the seventh against the Owls, the Catamounts, who finished with seven hits, had a hit and left the bases loaded without getting a man home.
In the bottom of the inning, Harford scored four runs on a two-run double by Randy Carlo and a bases-loaded walk to Quinn Madden and Robert Buckley's RBI sacrifice fly. The Fighting Owls had four hits in the inning and finished with 16 overall.
After a scoreless eighth, WVU Potomac State scored three times in the top of the ninth on a two-run base hit by Keyser's Sammy Bradfield and Koice Quintanil's RBI double.
On Sunday, the Catamounts scored two runs in the top of the first on Nik Rubendall's two-run base hit, scoring Jimmy Sadler and Cam Cole.
The Catamounts led 2-1 through three innings before the Fighting Owls took control of the game with a five-run fourth inning for a 6-2 lead. A two-run fifth and four more in the sixth made it 12-2 before rain forced the delay and suspension to Monday.
Harford's Alex Roselli got the win, pitching five innings of five-hit ball returning with one out in the ninth. He gave up four earned runs while walking four with four strikeouts. Matthew Haggerty pitched four innings, allowing two hits and an earned run. He struck out seven and walked four.
The Catamounts' Colby Heiser took the loss, giving up six runs, three earned, while striking out two and walking two in 3 2/3 innings pitched. Relievers were Chris Curler, Adam VanRider, Anthony Dixon and Eddie Thompson.
Tarig Talley led Harford's 16-hit attack with four singles while Joey Pagano and Brody Levin each had three. Six other Owls had at least one hit. Dylan Perry had a two-run home run and Madden, Buckley and Carlo all doubled. Madden and Carlo each finished with four RBIs.
Rubendall and Morgan Little were Potomac State's multiple hitters with two each. Rubendall and Bradfield each had two RBIs.
Potomac State advances to the District 20 Tournament beginning on Friday. It will be held at the NJCAA Region 10 winner’s home field.
