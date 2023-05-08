KEYSER, W.Va. — In the NJCAA Region 20 championship game, Harford leads WVU Potomac State College 12-2 in the seventh inning.
Heavy rain in the area caused the game to be suspended. After several hours of a rain delay, Potomac State announced the game will resume today at 11 a.m.
The Fighting Owls (33-16-1) pulled away in the fourth inning with five runs.
The Catamounts (30-15) took an early 2-0 lead but have been shut out since the first inning.
“We’re getting our butts beat,” Potomac State head coach Doug Little said. “Their pitcher’s doing a good job, our hitters are battling. They’re just putting more balls in play and scoring more runs than we are.”
In the top of the first, Nik Rubendall sent a base hit up the middle to give Potomac State a 2-0 lead.
Harford scored its first run in the third inning on a fielder’s choice.
With one out and one on in the fourth inning, Dylan Perry hit a two-run home run deep to left to give the Owls a 3-2 lead.
“Pitchers weren’t hitting their spots,” Little said. “Getting pitches up and giving them easier balls to hit. They did a good job with them.”
Harford added a run on an error and two more on a Quinn Madden double.
The Owls added to their lead in the fifth on a Joey Pagano RBI single.
Harford continued to build on its lead in the sixth, scoring four runs. A fielding error at third base scored two runs. Peter Maldonado singled, driving in one run with another coming home on a sacrifice fly.
Both teams were effective on the base paths with each team stealing five bases. The Catamounts stole three in the first inning.
“It’s something both teams do, that’s normal,” Little said.
The Catamounts had opportunities late, but failed to capitalize. Potomac State loaded the bases in the fifth and had two on in the sixth. It failed to score in either inning.
“Credit to their pitchers, they’ve been making good pitches,” Little said. “Made it hard on our hitters, we just haven’t been able to get a timely hit when we needed it.”
Colby Heiser started for Potomac State and went 3 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits, three runs and two walks with two strikeouts.
“He gave us a good start,” Little said. “True freshman, he went out there and battled. Didn’t back away from the situation. I think it’s gonna be a good step in his growth and development.”
Chris Curler pitched 2 1/3 innings and was the Catamounts’ active pitcher when the game was suspended. He has allowed five hits, six runs and two walks with two strikeouts.
Nate Robison started for Harford and went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, two runs and four walks with four strikeouts.
Matthew Haggerty pitched 1 2/3 innings and was Harford’s pitcher when the game was suspended. He has given up three walks and struck out three.
Pagano, Brody Levin and Trey Cruz each have two hits for the Owls.
The Catamounts earned their spot in the title game by defeating Monroe College 10-9 in 12 innings. The game went 11 innings on Saturday before it was suspended due to darkness.
It resumed Sunday morning and Frankfort High graduate Brady Whitacre hit the game-winning RBI double.
“He’s had a tough year,” Little said. “If you look at his batting average, it’s not great. But he doesn’t strike out, puts the ball in play. He’s hit balls hard all year long and right at people. I was really glad to see him come up with a big hit.”
Potomac State advances to the District 20 Tournament beginning on Friday. It will be held at the NJCAA Region 10 winner’s home field.
