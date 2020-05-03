Harman leaves legacy through sports, education

KEYSER, W.Va. — To his former players, he was called coach. To his students, he was Mr. Harman. And to his family and friends, he was Tom.
So it may have been a surprise to some to learn that their coach, teacher, administrative leader and friend’s first name was Orie.
Orie “Tom” Harman passed away a week ago last Wednesday. He was 79. While his first name may have been a surprise, the legacy he left behind certainly wasn’t.
A 1958 graduate of Keyser High School, Harman left his mark athletically by lettering in football, wrestling and track. He was a member of two West Virginia state finalist football teams, winning a state championship as a junior and falling a point short of repeating as a senior. He was named All-Potomac Valley Conference first team as a guard during his senior year and was an Ed Kelley Award nominee. He was inducted into the Keyser High Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997 and was named a member of Keyser’s 100th All-Century team along with his older brother Herbert in 2014.
He continued his education and played football at Potomac State College and Shepherd College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in education. He later obtained his master’s degree from the University of Virginia.
He was a devoted family man, coach and teacher. If you were one of his players or students, he considered you part of his extended family.
He loved football. He began teaching at Bruce High School and was part of Pete Ladygo’s inaugural staff in 1962. Two years later, in 1964, he began the football program at Valley High School where he led the team to the Class C title in 1974. He coached two more seasons before he joined Cecil Perkins’ staff at Potomac State College and coached the offensive line for five seasons.
When asked why he got out of coaching, he said: “It took me longer to get over the losses than to celebrate the victories.”
Craig Harman, his nephew and longtime coach of the Cumberland Area Youth Football League’s Keyser Steelers, has many fond memories of his uncle and other well-known area football coaches.
“At a picnic at my Uncle Tom’s when he lived right behind my Dad’s, as I remember it, Uncle Tom — coaching with Perk at PSC at the time — coach Fazz (Ridgeley and Frankfort head coach Jim Fazzalore), Ed Beams at Petersburg and Jack Gilmore at Valley were all sitting on a picnic table needling each other and carrying on when down went the table,” he said. “All 280 to 300 pound guys now sitting on the ground laughing like hell and blaming each other.”
With his coaching career behind him, Tom Harman became a football-loving spectator — mainly area high school games and West Virginia University where he became a longtime season-ticket holder with his wife Vicki, whom he married in June 1962.
“My senior year,” Craig Harman said, “Frankfort game.
“Of course, Fazz and Uncle Tom had battled it out on the field but were great friends. Growing up, Fazz lived across the street from me and 50 yards from Uncle Tom. Anyway, we were down to Frankfort 7-0 late in the first half. Fazz would jump into a gap 8 front anywhere on the field. We hadn’t seen it yet and were driving to about the Frankfort 30. When we begin the set they jump in it. We had no audible or automatic and I (as Keyser’s starting quarterback) was thinking not good. They blew (the play) up but missed the tackle and it went for six with nobody back deep.
“After the game (a 20-14 Keyser victory) Fazz, as my neighbor, congratulates me and then hugs me and says, ‘I gambled and it bit me in the ass.’
“Walking off the field, the first person I saw was Uncle Tom. He smacked me on the backside and said ‘Good game. Fazz gambled and it bit him in the ass,’ Then he asks, ‘What did Fazz say to you?’ I was dumbfounded, and I said ‘Exactly what you just said to me.’ He laughed and laughed. Old football coaches I guess. Uncle Tom then said, ‘I’ll see you at your Dad’s. Going to go watch for Fazz to get home — can’t wait to get him tomorrow — it’s gotta be tonight.”
Tom Harman spent a 40-year career devoted to children first as a teacher and then as an administrator.
“I’ve known Tom and his family for a long time,” said Times-News columnist and Keyser resident Jim Goldsworthy. “His wife, Vicki, grew up in the same church I did — Trinity Lutheran in Keyser. When I was a kid, he was one of the best football players Keyser ever produced and he was one of my heroes.
“That never changed. I became reacquainted with him when he was principal at Braddock Middle School (from 1994 to 2002), and a girl I was dating had a son with special needs. The way Tom treated that youngster renewed my respect in him, and the boy grew up to go serve his country in the military and become a productive member of society.
“Tom was a good man,” Goldsworthy said. “I respected him, and I was very fond of him.”
“Tom Harman was a great mentor to me in my early years of teaching at the Center for Career and Technical Education in Allegany County when his classroom was in the back corner of my classroom,” said Robin McDowell, now the Assistant Director of Curriculum & Instruction, Student Activities, Work-Based Learning Facilitator, District Testing Coordinator for Mineral County Schools.
“He could speak volumes without ever uttering a word. While he could be stern, he had an incredible sense of humor, could tell the funniest of stories and lead or participate in his fair share of shenanigans.
“He led by example and without a doubt would offer advice with or without ever being asked,” she said. “Students and teachers alike looked up to him with his infinite wisdom.
“Some of my fondest memories were of the trips we shared to and from school on Route 220 especially when it snowed. I always told him I knew I was safe while riding with the driver’s education teacher although I was fairly certain I wouldn’t have always gotten the ‘A’ from him for my driving.”
Harman remained involved with Keyser High School and in the Keyser community as he would help the Ed Kelley Society secure guest speakers for the school’s annual Ed Kelley program. As a member of the Keyser Presbyterian Church, he was instrumental in getting a multi-purpose building erected behind the church, where it is used for practice by several church-league basketball teams among other things.
As McDowell said, he will be “Gone but NEVER, EVER forgotten. RIP Tom.”
Jeff Landes is sports editor the Cumberland Times-News.
