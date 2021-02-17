CUMBERLAND — More than 11 months since the Allegany College of Maryland men’s basketball team took to the hardwood, they played with a sense of urgency as if the first game of the season might be their last of the season. CJ Hawkins, Wilvens Fleurizard, Jordan Johnson and Jason Newman made sure that if it is only one game, it would be a win, as the squadron combined for 69 points to lead the Trojans past Penn Highlands, 112-73, on Wednesday night at Bob Kirk Arena.
Hawkins led the charge with 25 points on nine field goals, seven of which fell from beyond the arc.
“In general, he’s a special player,” said Allegany head coach Tommie Reams. At 6-(foot)-5, with his athleticism, and his ability to shoot the ball and handle the ball off the deck, he gives you a lot of versatility. The reason he was so effective tonight is I thought he took the good looks. I think he only took one bad corner three in the second half, and that was the play after he hit a corner three. He was hot, so he took a heat check.
“Other than that, he took a bunch of really good rhythm shots, whether they were off the dribble or off of ball movement. I think that’s really big for us is that we don’t necessarily have to force-feed him the ball. He can be a very efficient scorer as opposed to a volume scorer, and that allows our other players — Fleurizard, Newman, Johnson, (Jalen) Ware, whoever it may be — to get the touches they need to keep balance on the floor.”
Fleurizard added 17 points, 15 of which came in the opening half, and the backcourt duo of Johnson and Newman had 14 and 13 points, respectively.
All 14 Trojans got in the scorebook after Antonio Pua’auli-Pelham knocked down a jumper with 1:15 to play.
“I think Penn Highlands, Garrett and Potomac State, who are playing tonight, and us, I think we all just breathed a big sigh of relief that the season is here,” said Reams. “There’s finally some sense of what we consider normal in our lives. I know the players as a whole, just to get back on the hardwood and play the game they love, is a huge, huge lift off their shoulders.
“You never know when the opportunity is going to be gone. We always get the glazed look, guys rolling their eyes, all that stuff. And now that there was the chance that we weren’t going to play, I think it hit guys in the heart real quick that ‘oh my goodness, we might not have this chance forever.’”
Penn Highlands led by as many as six early on, as the teams traded three-pointers numerous times and the Black Bears coming out of it with a 16-10 lead.
But the Trojans answered with an 8-0 run with baskets from Dorion Staples, Newman, Manny Ayetigbo and Raphael Castillo to give ACM the lead, 18-16.
Collin Instone responded with a dunk to tie it, but last year’s lone returning player, Jalen Jacox, fittingly had the basket to give ACM the lead for good at 20-18. Fleurizard got his first basket of the night on a lay-in to double the lead, and Instone responded with a traditional three-point play to get within one; but it was as close as the Black Bears would get, as Hawkins answered with a modern-day three-point play on a 3-ball from the left elbow to spark a 7-0 run with back-to-back turnovers and baskets by Fleurizard.
From there, it was tough sledding for Penn Highlands, whose every basket was met with a small run from ACM.
The Trojans’ up-tempo style was unmatched on both ends of the floor, and they overwhelmed the Black Bears for a 61-37 advantage at halftime.
“We know we have a nice mix of kids,” Reams noted. “We’ve got more size than we’ve had in the past couple of years. Frankly, we have more size in that wing position, which basketball is shifting to. With Jalen Ware, Manny Ayetigbo, CJ Hawkins and even Wilvens Fleurizard, who’s only 6-2, he’s got that huge wingspan. So we have the pieces — it’s a matter of them learning our scheme.
“I thought tonight we overplayed a lot of things. The jitters were there. Guys were trying to be extra aggressive to make early highlights, and that’s what really hurt us. We overplayed and a disciplined basketball team in Penn Highlands took advantage of it (early on). So learning the defensive scheme and understanding how to play as five rather than one, playing in that unit will be big for us.”
A big reason for that first-half charge was the intensity and leadership that Fleurizard brought to the floor coming off the bench. Many of his early buckets came on fastbreaks, but he finished off the half knocking down a 3-pointer from the right corner, then following it up with an unselfish layoff to Hawkins on a 2-on-0 for a two-handed slam, and stretched the lead to 55-32 with a turnover and dunk late in the opening half.
“He plays extremely hard,” said Reams. “Plays with a leadership style that isn’t ‘do as I say,’ but ‘do as I do and as I say.’ Plays super hard.
“I really give him a ton of credit. I had debated for days whether to start him or not. I know he’s good enough to start. There wasn’t a question about that. But with no fans, who’s going to be the constant leader? Who’s going to give you the effort and minutes as that second sub when there’s no momentum? So I took a gamble and said I’m going to bring who I think is one of my best five or six guys as my first guy off the bench. It paid off in showing how hard he plays and you could see the other guards that are on the floor with him amp up to that intensity as well. It gives us a momentum swing that we’re going to need without fans this year.”
The Trojans led comfortably throughout the second half and were not under much threat, leading 76-47 at a timeout at 15:23 and 92-65 as the clock ticked under 8:00 to play.
Reams is hopeful his squad can keep up the intensity and improve upon some things before playing four games next week.
The Trojans hit the hardwood again on Tuesday at Garrett for a matchup against the Lakers’ freshman team before hosting Garrett on Wednesday. Allegany will cap off next week on the road, traveling to Penn Highlands on Friday and Harcum on Saturday afternoon.
