The pandemic has forced us all to change in ways we never would have otherwise thought possible. Some of life’s most mundane tasks like picking up groceries have seemingly turned into extraordinary undertakings.
This has been quite a learning experience for all of us. One of the many things I’ve pondered during the pandemic is the changes that have been made, and what could — and should — stick once this is all said and done. Some things are menial, like social distancing — seriously, there’s no reason for you to be breathing down my neck in the checkout line at Walmart, pandemic or otherwise — while others are just things that make sense, like paperless tickets to sporting events or concerts or ordering food on an app.
I’m old enough to remember the Cumberland Times-News Sports Magazine. Remember that? June 2019 was the last issue. That was, at least, four years ago, right? OK, maybe not. I just went through my quarter-life crisis. Cut me some slack.
Anywho…
In it, in addition to the local high school student-athletes of the month, the Times-News sportswriters, as well as other freelance writers, would often share our opinions on national sports topics. I, in particular, always enjoyed writing my fake Baseball Hall of Fame ballot story, which, by the end of this column, might make me look like a hypocrite.
With this week’s announcement that no player on the 2021 ballot reached the 75% vote threshold, it got me thinking: Why are we still doing it this way?
Why are we putting the game’s great players on a piece of paper and mailing it out to over 400 people, some of whom have ulterior motives, to be the judge, jury and executioner on their post-career fate?
Upon seeing no new inductees would be recognized in Cooperstown, New York, this summer — no Barry Bonds, no Roger Clemens, no Curt Schilling — it made me wonder how many times this had happened before, completely forgetting it just happened in 2013.
You want to guess who appeared on the ballot for the first time that year? The three I just mentioned, in addition to Mike Piazza, Sammy Sosa and Craig Biggio.
Referred to by some as “The Protest Vote,” it marked the second time since 1971 that Cooperstown saw no new inductees. Since then, nine of the top 12 vote-getters in 2013 have been enshrined in Cooperstown.
Here’s what then-Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson had to say about the vote count: “It takes time for history to sort itself out. I’m not surprised we had a shutout today. I wish we had an electee, but I’m not surprised given how volatile this era has been.”
It takes time for history to do what?
History already has been sorted out. That’s why voting occurred. If nine of the top 12 vote-getters have since been deemed worthy of enshrinement, then why weren’t they good enough in 2013?
This may be a simplistic view of things, but the Hall of Fame, to me, is a simple yes or no question. Each player is looked at in a vacuum, and you just ask yourself whether or not they’re a Hall of Famer.
Each player’s portrait has already been painted. They’ve taken their last at-bat, thrown their last pitch, gotten their last out. There is no new data that’s going to come out 10 years after Bobby Abreu retired that might swing your vote. Aramis Ramirez’s on-base percentage on Tuesdays with rain in the forecast and the wind blowing 5 miles per hour or less southwest while a Bush is in the White House isn’t going to come out of nowhere and put him over the top.
Yet, here we are. Every year, we have baseball writers acting like one of the worst types of people in the world: gatekeepers.
Now, look, I respect baseball writers. It’s a job I’d never want — high school sports are much more enjoyable to cover, in my opinion — but I respect it nonetheless.
The work they do is tough in the field of journalism. They’re traveling all across the country for 162 games and have to make every story sound different. They’re huddling in lockers of smelly clubhouses in hopes of getting quotes from players to make a 9-2 loss on a Thursday afternoon in July sound interesting.
But I can promise you the job isn’t nearly as vital to society as some may have you think.
This year, 14 voters decided to hand in blank ballots. Some of them even decided to make it public that they voted for no one.
Some writers notorious for writing attention-seeking puff pieces made it public that they only voted for one player.
Then, there are writers like Bob Nightengale of USA Today. He submitted a ballot of 10 players, the maximum you could vote for — Bonds, Clemens, Schilling, Sosa, Billy Wagner, Omar Vizquel, Gary Sheffield, Jeff Kent, Torii Hunter and LaTroy Hawkins.
Cool.
Nightengale then produced an opinion piece titled “Why I voted for LaTroy Hawkins on my Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.” In it, he explains why he voted for a relief pitcher with a career ERA of 4.31 and 127 saves, by saying how heartbroken he felt for Hal McRae to be one of five players to not receive a single vote in the 1993 voting.
“To this day, I’ve never seen a greater clubhouse leader than this man,” Nightengale said of McRae. Nightengale then gathered up that heartbreak and vowed that “if a time ever came again that someone meant that much to me and was that respected by his teammates, peers, coaches, managers, and yes, writers, I would vote for him — no matter how his numbers looked on a Hall of Fame ballot.”
Twenty-eight years later, here we are.
Nightengale then went on to say Hawkins epitomizes the “character clause,” the precious cop-out members of the Baseball Writers Association of America take solace in and, at times, hide behind.
Again, the ballot that gives a yea vote to Hawkins because of the “character clause” is the same ballot that gives a yea vote to a man who was suspended by ESPN for posting a meme on Twitter comparing Muslims to Nazis, later fired from the same company for sharing an anti-Transgender post on Facebook and once retweeted a post claiming the Parkland school shooting was a hoax performed by crisis actors.
Full disclosure: I think Schilling is a Hall of Famer. His numbers say he is, regardless of how different his political views are — but read coworker Alex Rychwalski’s column from today for more insight on Schilling and the “character clause.”
The icing on the cake perhaps was a five-plus minute video posted on the MLB Network Twitter account where Tom Verducci explained his ballot, along with the “responsibility” that comes with it.
“The weight of history on your hands is heavy,” he starts the video off with. It’s all downhill from there.
There are writers that won’t vote for anyone on the ballot for the first time simply because they don’t think a first-ballot Hall of Famer exists, even though plenty get in on their first try.
Heck, nine voters didn’t vote for Hank Aaron, who was having the N-word yelled at him in stadiums as he chased Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record.
Voters from all corners of the country and varying readerships have turned the voting process into a self-righteous circus in an effort to get page views and retweets and make Cooperstown about them rather than the players.
Like the young cats say, “it ain’t that deep.” No one is signing off on the Treaty of Versailles here.
Heavy is the head that wears the crown, indeed, but many of these writers end up wearing a dunce cap instead.
Stay tuned next year, when a brave BWAA writer produces a two-hour documentary after thoughts about whether a baseball player should get a bronze plaque in a building in Cooperstown led to countless sleepless nights and a divorce from their spouse.
