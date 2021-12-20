CUMBERLAND — It was still a game when Southern and Cesar Chavez left the locker room at halftime Monday night — but the Rams’ defense had other ideas.
Southern nearly pitched a shutout in the third quarter, holding Chavez without a point until the final 20 seconds. More impressively, the Rams did it without committing a single foul.
Gabe Hebb, Isaac Upole and Ethan Glotfelty took care of the production on the other end, and No. 2 Southern crushed Cesar Chavez, 66-31, at Bob Kirk Arena.
“When you move your feet and don’t reach, you have a better chance of not getting a foul called,” Rams head coach Tom Bosley said. “We’re actually pretty good at that. We try not to foul. We don’t want to put them in bonus situations.
“We also executed better offensively. We ran some things we didn’t run well in the first half, we almost did them right, but then we’d miss an easy one or get a shot we shouldn’t have taken.
“We played with a little different mentality offensively. We weren’t trying to take the first opportunity, we weren’t trying to shoot right away early in the count.”
Southern and Cesar Chavez were originally slated to square off as part of the Spartan Invitational at Bishop Walsh on Tuesday. When the event was canceled, arrangements were made to play the game at Allegany College on Monday.
Conditions weren’t ideal — the Rams took the court without practicing since a physical loss to Great Mills on Saturday, and Chavez was missing three starters — but the two teams got the matchup in with the help of ACM and Athletic Director Tommie Reams.
Leading by eight at the half, Southern enforced its will to the tune of a 12-0 run. Glotfelty’s lay-in with 2:27 left gave the Rams their first 20-point lead at 39-19.
Chavez made a little run to begin the fourth to get within 39-25, and Southern scored the next 16 points to go up by 30 to cruise and up its record to 2-1.
Hebb led the scoring with 21 points on nine field goals, making 3 of 4 shots from the line. Hebb was effective Monday cutting to the basket, with Upole finding the slicing guard for easy lay-ins on multiple occasions.
The senior’s most impressive bucket came during the fourth quarter when he made a difficult finger roll plus the foul in transition for an old-fashioned three-point play.
“I thought Gabe Hebb was pretty good at the point tonight,” Bosley said.
Glotfelty provided Hebb with a solid 1-2 punch on the outside, scoring 13 points on five field goals — one a 3-pointer — with a 2 for 2 effort at the charity stripe. Glotfelty struggled in his first game of the season against Great Mills on Saturday, but he looked more like his usual self against Chavez.
“He can shoot the ball, he just hasn’t been ready yet,” Bosley said. “He didn’t play the first game, didn’t shoot it well the second game. He’s a good player, and he’ll be a nice player in our area.”
Upole ended with 15 points on six field goals, making 3 of 6 free throws. He recorded a dunk for the second game in a row with a transition flush early in the opening quarter.
Both teams’ benches had solid nights. The Rams finished with 15 bench points, led by Will Moon, who garnered four points, and Skyler Nichols, who made a 3-pointer. Chavez tallied 11 points off the pine.
Southern looked like it was on its way to a third straight hot start in three games, opening up 10-3; however, Chavez wouldn’t let the Rams pull away, staying within 14-10 after one and 27-19 at the half.
“We got off to a decent start, other than that we didn’t make shots,” Bosley said. “In the last couple games, we’ve made shots early, blitzed people early. Today, when you don’t make them, you don’t look quite as good as you do if you’re able to get on people right away.”
Southern’s defense came alive, outscoring Chavez 12-2 in the second, and its offense followed suit with an explosive 27-point fourth quarter to pull away for good.
Chavez was led by Semaj Marshall (7 points) and Jay Holt (5). All five starters and four players off the bench managed to find the bottom of the net.
There was some concern the Rams could have a letdown after a heartbreaking loss over the weekend and no practice time in the interim. Bosley said he had no such trepidation because of his players and staff.
“Our guys are so up to play the next game, play the next challenge,” Bosley said. “They want to play in games, verses listen to me in practice. ... They also have bought into what we’re about and the fundamentals we concentrate on.
“Our coaching staff is really good. That’s not me, I’m talking about our assistants.”
Now, Southern is off until after Christmas, when it hosts the 42nd Southern Snowball Classic on December 28 and 29. North Stafford (Virginia) and Uniontown (Pennsylvania) play in the first game at 6 p.m., followed by Southern and Thomas Jefferson (Pennsylvania).
“I don’t know if they’ve seen us, but we’ve seen them,” Bosley said of Thomas Jefferson. “They’re pretty athletic, they’re young. They play a little more physical game up there than we do in our area. ... They won it the last time we had our tournament.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.