CUMBERLAND — Gabe Hebb scored eight points over the final three-and-a-half minutes as No. 3 Southern closed out the game on a 10-3 run to defeat No. 2 Allegany, 56-49, on Monday night in Maryland Class 1A, West Region I semifinal action.
Hebb finished with a game-high 18 points on six field goals and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line. Over that final stretch, started by a jumper by Cayden Bratton to tie the game at 46, Hebb knocked down a pair of shots from the floor and 4 of 5 free throws.
While the Rams got the usual production from the usual suspects — Isaac Upole, who came in averaging 18.9 points per game, finished with 15 points and Ethan Glotfelty, who averaged 11.8 points per game, added nine points. Tanner Haskiell knocked down some clutch 3-pointers along the way. The first Haskiell 3-ball gave the Rams a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, the second stopped an 8-0 Allegany second-quarter run and tied the game at 28-all, and the final two came during Southern’s 13-0 run to start the second half.
“What happens is Tanner is a very confident athlete,” said Southern head coach Tom Bosley. “He’s very intelligent. He hadn’t played a lot of basketball until this year. And he’s only going to get better. We challenged him because they’ve got nice individual players. (Caiden) Chorpenning’s a tough matchup, but Gabe Hebb did a nice job on him. He had an unbelievable first half. ... I just think that Gabe, who gives up a lot of height to a guy like Chorpenning, but I thought Tanner stepped to the occasion a little bit more. He was a better rebounder tonight. Tanner’s a little better than he was when we started our season. He’s a junior, so we only expect him to get better.”
Allegany was led by Chorpenning’s 17 points, 16 of which came in the first half. Bratton and Owen Seifarth added 11 apiece.
“I don’t think we played well,” said Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich. “I don’t think we played with enough heart tonight. There were times that we did. But when you come out in the third quarter and what seemed like we just didn’t give any effort it seemed like to me. We allowed them to out-hustle us. It seemed like they wanted it more than we did.”
The Campers were without Chazz Imes, who scored 21 points — all in the second half — to lead Allegany to a 57-54 win over Southern in late January.
Bosley noted it impacted his team’s game plan, saying, “With Imes out, that changed our whole mentality. We really had Gabe matched up with Imes. Imes can shoot it. He had 21 on us, I think, in the second half in that second game. But that changed because that allowed us to put Gabe over on Chorpenning. And Chorpenning’s a tough matchup for anybody — he’s a good player.”
After the Rams’ 13-0 run, which flipped a two-point halftime deficit, 31-29, on its head, Allegany closed out the third quarter on a 6-0 run over the final 3:05 thanks to a pair of made free throws by Seifarth and Bratton, then an audacious turnaround jumper in the corner by Seifarth that beat the buzzer to put the score at 42-37.
With 6:22 to play and still trailing by five, 43-38, the Campers had a three-point play of sorts when Chorpenning knocked down the front end of a one-and-one, with Zach Michael grabbing the offensive rebound and immediately throwing a shot up for a two-point deficit, 43-41.
Less than a minute later, Seifarth tied it with a pair of freebies before Bratton gave the Campers their final lead with a foul shot at 5:11.
Glotfelty responded with a pair of made free throws followed by a foul shot by Jake Mullins to give Southern a two-point lead, 46-44.
Allegany tied it for the final time at the 3:30 mark on Bratton’s jumper, but Hebb responded with an and-one at the 3:03 mark to give Southern the lead for good.
The Campers trailed by one twice after that, 49-48 and 50-49, but Hebb made a heads-up play to swipe a ball Allegany thought may have been a backcourt violation to make it a two-possession game and the Rams shot 4 of 6 at the foul line during the final minute to seal the deal.
The game was a foul-laden affair, with 39 total fouls called (21 on Allegany, 18 on Southern). Of the 26 points both teams combined for in the fourth quarter, 20 came at the foul line.
“Not really,” Eirich said when asked if anything changed systematically from their last game against the Rams. “Played man-to-man defense, you put a couple wrinkles in on offense. But, basically, you’re doing the same thing and you’re relying on your kids to play smart basketball and make good decisions at the end of the game.
“At the end of the game, we made terrible decisions, we committed stupid fouls, we took awful shots at the end when we could’ve taken better shots. Missing layups again. Our foul shooting wasn’t the greatest. Just not a good enough effort to win a playoff game.”
Awaiting Southern (12-8) on Wednesday is a trip to Frostburg to take on top-seeded Mountain Ridge (18-3) for the West Region I crown. The teams split the regular-season series, though both teams weren’t at full strength in the game they lost. In the Rams’ double-overtime victory in early January, the Miners were without Amare Kennedy. Less than two weeks ago in the Miners’ 61-40 victory, Southern was missing Upole and Glotfelty. As of now, both teams appear to be at full tilt.
“We haven’t turned to them, but we’ll start studying them on the bus on the way back,” Bosley said. “Should be a heck of a game. I thought this was a heck of a game. But the Mountain Ridge thing we’ll look at. I’m glad they’re healthy, I’m glad we’re healthy as of now, because they played without Kennedy the first time and we played without a couple at their place. It’ll be interesting. We’re looking forward to it, and so are they, I’m sure. It should be fun.”
The Campers end the season at 16-5 but return a great core for 2022-23, including Chorpenning, Seifarth, Bratton, Imes and Michael, in addition to Isaiah Fields and Blake Powell, both of whom joined the rotation during Monday night’s game.
“Allegany’s got a nice team,” said Bosley. “They’ve got a nice club. They’ve got a lot of young guys that are pretty darn good. I thought Fields gave them good minutes ... but he’s going to be a nice player for them. They’ve got a nice team coming back.”
“I just think they have to learn from the mistakes that we made this year,” Eirich said. “We didn’t have a whole lot of leadership. We had a very nice group of kids, but there were times they were too nice. Sometimes when you’re playing sports, you’ve got to have a little anger inside, a little gusto inside, whatever words you want to use. Hopefully next year, some of these kids will become leaders and show us the way because there was no one showing us the way this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.