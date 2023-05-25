CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh hosted its annual athletics awards and hall of fame ceremony on Wednesday, honoring the top student-athletes from the 2022-23 school year.
Senior Cameron Hein received the Rapplier Award as the Outstanding Male Student Athlete and Ariana Herrera-Dos Reis won the Dr. Leo H. Ley Award for the Outstanding Female Student Athlete.
The Western Maryland Catholic School Athletic Hall of Fame class included Mitzi McGreevy Giles, Lara Groetzinger, Tom Perlozzo and Daniel Wood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.