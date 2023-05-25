BW awards

Bishop Walsh's Cam Hein, center left, and Ariana Herrera-Dos Reis, center right, are honored as the school's outstanding athletes on Wednesday. Pictured from left to right are: James Zamagias, dean of high school academics, Hein, Herrera-Dos Reis, and Jennifer Flinn, principal.

 Submitted Photo

CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh hosted its annual athletics awards and hall of fame ceremony on Wednesday, honoring the top student-athletes from the 2022-23 school year.

Senior Cameron Hein received the Rapplier Award as the Outstanding Male Student Athlete and Ariana Herrera-Dos Reis won the Dr. Leo H. Ley Award for the Outstanding Female Student Athlete.

The Western Maryland Catholic School Athletic Hall of Fame class included Mitzi McGreevy Giles, Lara Groetzinger, Tom Perlozzo and Daniel Wood. 

