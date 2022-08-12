Hey, y’all. Remember me?
It’s been quite a long time since we last spoke. I hope you’re doing well.
For those who don’t know where I went, I left the Times-News on a full-time basis back in March to change careers and begin a job at IBM.
Since then, I haven’t done any writing. Nothing for the Times-News. Nothing for any outside news outlet. Nothing on any forums. Nothing on Facebook just to get some words out there.
This is a job that’s pretty hard to quit cold turkey, and the past four months have taught me that.
In a previous life — one before I became everyone’s least favorite local sports reporter here at the Times-News — I was a writer at a now-defunct soccer website while I was in college. It didn’t pay anything, but I had a podcast to accompany my writing and it was extremely fun.
After beginning my job at the Times-News, that passion and love for soccer came with me.
Over the years, my soccer journeys have taken me to tons of places to watch and cover soccer on the East Coast, including Red Bull Arena and FedEx Field to cover Chelsea, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls; Heinz Field (now Acrisure Stadium, a name that absolutely no one is upset about) to cover Americans Christian Pulisic and Keaton Parks in a preseason friendly between Germany’s Borussia Dortmund and Portgual’s S.L. Benfica; and even Pittsburgh to cover a U.S. Open Cup match between D.C. United and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.
And that’s before mentioning the high school fields I witnessed tons of action-packed soccer. Locally, I hope I did at least a fair job of covering high school soccer over the past seven falls, COVID cancellations aside.
As you can tell, covering soccer is something I have always enjoyed doing. My dad was always a big believer in leaving something better than you found it, and I hope I was at least able to do that with local soccer during my full-time work at the Times-News.
Back before I left — a process in which everything came together much quicker than I expected, and a decision that, I promise you, was not easy — I wanted to start a newsletter this fall.
Leaving the Times-News, of course, put that on hold.
However, I’m lucky enough that Times-News Sports Editor Jeff Landes and Managing Editor John Smith haven’t gotten tired of me after seven-and-a-half years.
You may have noticed recently that we’ve been a lot more open — in my opinion, at least — with our readers about things that we cover, why we cover what we cover, and things of that nature.
Something we’ve harped on and on about, especially behind the scenes, is that we can’t cover something that we don’t know is going on. No matter how ever-connected our world is with state-of-the-art electronics in our pockets and on our desktops, with numerous social media apps downloaded on them, things still slip through the cracks. In these parts, word of mouth is still an extremely effective strategy.
So, consider this column a PSA.
If you’ve been following along for the past year, we’ve had stories, graphics, report cards and the like highlighting the play of local student-athletes that are playing sports in college. This fall, I will be heading up those efforts for the local student-athletes that are playing college soccer.
While I’ll be reaching out to some people I know in the local soccer community to see who they know is playing in college, I would also like your help. If you know of anyone who graduated from a local high school that is playing at the NCAA or NJCAA level, please let me know by either shooting me an email (kbennett@times-news.com) or tweet/DM me on Twitter (@KyleBennttCTN).
In addition to that, I’ll be covering soccer games here and there throughout the fall, while also writing columns throughout the week about soccer at the local, national and global levels.
Also, I’ll also be around covering football on Friday nights, writing some team previews before then, and pitching in wherever I can for Jeff, Alex Rychwalski and Jordan Kendall, all of which I’m looking forward to continuing to work with.
I’m not big on announcements to announcements, but felt this was necessary after I left without saying goodbye — knowing full well it wasn’t going to be a goodbye — back in March.
Lastly, for those of you keeping track at home: 101 days until the men’s World Cup in ... err ... Qatar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.