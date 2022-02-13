CUMBERLAND — Allegany College stormed out of the gates in each half, but couldn’t overcome a 13-0 second-half run as nationally-ranked Niagara County defeated the Trojans, 69-61, on Sunday at Bob Kirk Arena in men’s basketball action.
While the scoreboard didn’t favor the Trojans, they celebrated the return of former star Steve Francis (see separate story).
“After yesterday’s kind of emotional letdown, I think our guys really found themselves today,” Reams said a day after his team fell to Hagerstown. 64-44. “We aren’t here for moral victories, but when you have a team turn around like that in 24 hours against a nationally-ranked program on a very high-emotional day, it would be really easy to let your emotions get the best of you and mail it in. I thought our guys played with a ton of heart and a ton of passion, and hopefully that is a huge stepping stone for us moving forward.”
Justin Hendrick led Niagara, ranked No. 12 in JUCO Division II and coached by Bill Beilein, whose uncle is former West Virginia and Michigan coach John Beilein, with 33 points on 10 field goals, including seven 3-pointers, and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Lamar Lovelace tacked on 16.
The Trojans jumped out to a 6-0 lead within the first three-and-a-half minutes thanks to buckets by Jordan Johnson, Dalyn Brandon and Manny Ayetigbo.
Niagara County responded with a 13-2 run, as Hendrick’s third 3-pointer forced ACM to burn a timeout at the 12:54 mark. Hendrick went on to make two more 3-point goals before the break, where the Thunderwolves led 32-26.
Leon Elung then sparked a 5-0 run to open the second half and eventually tying the game at 33-all after a layup in traffic at 17:36.
“I thought he was absolutely fantastic,” Reams said of Elung, who tallied a team-high 14 points. “We, all year long, have been concerned with the size matchup and the physicality matchup. Once we get into foul trouble, we lose a lot when we have to go deep like that. But Leon Elung today, I told our radio, that the image of our game that I can really visualize is how many times he was playing above the rim, grabbing rebounds, blocking shots, trying to finish plays, and literally just playing with all the intensity and all the effort you could want out of any kid you coach. And that’s a huge stepping stone for us. That’s one of our soft spots right now; so if he’s going to step up, he’s only going to become that much more important as we go down this homestretch.”
The Thunderwolves responded with a layin by Lovelace and a 3-pointer from the top of the arc by Fordham to a five-point lead.
But Allegany answered right back, with Johnson hitting a 3-ball from NBA range, a layup in traffic and a transition slam for a 40-38 advantage. Raphael Castillo knocked down a 3-pointer in the corner for a five-point lead, 43-38, and send Niagara County into a timeout with 13:30 to play.
That was when the Thunderwolves went on a 13-0 run, with Hendrick hitting a 3-pointer at 10:52 that gave Niagara County the lead for good.
For the Trojans, Jordan Johnson scored 13 points and put in a good performance on the defensive end as well, while Castillo scored 10 points and Brandon added nine.
“What Coach Beilein and I were just talking about is if all these kids were completely put together right away, kids like Jordan Johnson and Justin Hendrick wouldn’t be here, and we wouldn’t get these high-end matchups where you get two really, really special guards. Of course, Hendrick did it with the long ball today. His big separator against most of the kids we’ve seen all year is his ability to shoot off the dribble. He didn’t have to come off of screens. He could just manufacture looks for them whenever they stalled.”
“Jordan Johnson for us today was huge though. We were able to move him off-ball. We were able to get him manufactured looks. We were able to get him catch-and-shoots. We were able to get him going without the basketball. You could see that was in their gameplan. He had a shadow on him all day. They didn’t run a box-and-one, but it was as close to a box-and-one in man-to-man as you can get. He still was able to score and give us big looks and give us big energy. And he was able to take away their better options at times ... and stagger their offense. Tough battle, just didn’t go our way today.”
Allegany (13-11) travels to Harford on Thursday.
