SUMTER, S.C. — Tyler Henshaw knows how to make an entrance. Making his first collegiate start, the freshman delivered a stellar performance as he delivered a complete game, two-hit shutout over Walters State Community College — the No. 5-ranked team in NJCAA Division 1.
Henshaw was dialed in from the opening pitch as he threw 84 pitches, 60 of which were strikes as he kept the powerful Senator lineup off balance in the 1-0 win on Saturday.
“It was beyond impressive,” said Potomac State head coach Doug Little. “For him to have that type of performance in his debut is really amazing.”
Impressive, indeed, as just two hits from Landon Slemp were all the offense Walters State mustered.
“I felt really good today, Dylan (Perry) and Trevor (Thomas) made a couple of great plays in the first inning, and Anthony (Swenda) made another in the second that really set the tone,” said Henshaw.
“I had all my stuff going and I could locate pretty well. Everybody was behind my back. I was trying to let them hit the ball, I knew our defense was going to make the plays. Caleb (Taylor) called a great game behind the plate, he’s the reason I was so dominate today.”
Potomac State had a chance to open the scoring in the third inning as a pair of hit-by-pitches opened the inning, a single from Josh Hoffman loaded the bases, but Walters State starter Wesley Scott struck out the next two hitters.
Swenda then lined a ball that seemed destined for the outfield grass, but it was snared by a nifty play from shortstop Caleb McNeely.
Scott was equally impressive as the sophomore struck out nine, walked two and allowed only five hits.
The Catamounts took the lead in the fifth inning as Thomas led off with an infield single. Hoffman moved Thomas to second with a sacrifice bunt, and, after a strikeout, Caleb Taylor delivered an opposite field single that scored Thomas making the score 1-0.
One run would be enough as Henshaw closed the game retiring the final seven hitters.
The two squads also played Sunday. Walters State starter Jake Knapp pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings, allowing four hits, walking one and fanning six Catamounts to help his team win 5-0.
Corbin Shaw drove in three runs to pace Walters State, and Nick Block doubled. For PSC, Dakota Miller went 2 for 2 at the plate.
USC Sumter 10, PSC 6 USC Sumter 4, PState 1
USC Sumter downed Potomac State on both Saturday and Sunday.
In the opening game Saturday, USC Sumter’s Tyler Martin struck out six Potomac state hitters in just four innings and Jeremiah Locklear and Cody Kinard combined to finish the game.
Anthony Swenda led Potomac state with two doubles and a single, driving in two runs. Jack Hoeymans added two hits for PSC driving in a run.
On Sunday, Potomac State struck first on an RBI single by Miller in the top of the third, but USC Sumter responded with two runs in both the bottom of the third and fifth to pull away.
Jackson Price led USC Sumter with two RBIs. Frankfort alum Brady Whitacre, Taylor, Hoeymans and Trevor Thomas all hit safely once for Potomac State.
Potomac State will return to the diamond at Louisburg College for a four-game set, beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m. Sunday’s doubleheader starts at noon.
