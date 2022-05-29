LANDOVER — Fort Hill’s Carter Hess and Northern’s Ashton Sober won individual state championships, and Northern and Mountain Ridge took home relay titles in the boys track and field state championship on Friday and Saturday.
Catoctin won the team championship with 73 points, and Mountain Ridge finished second with 51. Northern came in eighth (36), Fort Hill tied for 10th (26) and Southern and Allegany tied for 17th with 17 points.
Athletes earn points for their school if they finish in the Top 8, with 10 points for first, eight for second, six for third and continuing to one point for eighth.
Mountain Ridge’s 4x800 relay team of Reis Howard, Will Stark, Casey Culler and Will Haberlein took the championship.
Mason Reed earned points for the Miners in the 110m hurdles (third) and 300m hurdles (sixth). Ethan Wilt also placed in the 100m hurdles (seventh) and 300m hurdles (fourth). Culler added a fifth-place finish in the 1600m and a third-place in the 800m.
Howard placed seventh in the 800m and Peyton Miller was seventh in shot put. Wilt, Stark, Howard, and Reed finished fourth in the 4x400 relay. Will Patterson, Nathaniel Washington, Mason Rounds and Xavier Twyman were third in the 4x200.
For Fort Hill, Hess won the discus with a throw of 141’ 2” and his teammate Brayden Sines was fourth. Reese Vogtman placed second in the shot put. Tanner Wertz, Blake White, Anthony Palmisano and Tavin Willis were sixth in the 4x100 relay.
Sober took the 800m title with a time of 1:59.41. Sober teamed with Derek Ross, Ethyn Peck and Derek Bittinger to win the championship in the 4x400 relay.
Peck added a fourth-place finish in the 1600m and was sixth in the 3200m. Ross finished fourth in the 400m. In the long jump, Derek Bittinger was seventh. Peck, Sober, Jayden Fike and Josh Brobst took fourth in the 4x800 relay.
Connor Sevinsky came in third in the discus for Allegany. In the shot put, Zane Smith and Aubrey Russ came in third and fourth, respectively.
Southern placed three in the Top 8 for pole vault. Tre Dewitt was second, Evan Sisler seventh and Landon Grady eighth. The Rams also earned points from Cawaan Clark in the 300-meter hurdles (fifth) and Bryson Harvey in the high jump (eighth).
