Liberty’s John Hicks medaled in the discus throw at a meet in Virginia and Erin Atkinson shined at her conference’s championship last week.
John Hicks, So., Liberty
Hicks, the West Virginia state discus record-holder during his time at Hampshire, finished second in the hammer throw at the Virginia Grand Prix over the weekend with a throw of 205’ 1”.
The ASUN outdoor track and field championships begin on May 12.
Erin Atkinson, Sr., Shenandoah
Atkinson, an Allegany alum, placed in the top 10 in three events at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference outdoor track and field championships.
The senior placed fourth in the 3000-meter steeplechase (11:55.01), sixth in the 5000-meter run (18:42.80) and 10th in the 10,000-meter run (42.17.33). Atkinson’s time in the 10,000 was a personal best.
Results by local athletes competing at the Mountain East Conference outdoor championships, which wrapped up on Tuesday, will be published in a future edition of the Times-News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.