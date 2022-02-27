As the college indoor track and field season winds down, a pair of local field performers shined in their respective conference championship meets.
John Hicks, So., Liberty
Hicks, the West Virginia state discus record-holder during his time at Hampshire, won his third consecutive Atlantic Sun weight throw title, setting a personal best with a 65’ 0.75”.
Hicks just missed the meet record of 65’ 2.75”, and his distance is also the second-furthest in school history behind Jon Hart’s 66’ 6.5” throw in 2008.
Hicks also competed in the shot put, placing 10th with a 45’ 4.25” throw. With the help of Hicks, the Liberty men’s track and field team rolled to a 25th consecutive conference title.
Carter Nave, Sr., Mount St. Mary’s
The Allegany Camper came in second at the Northeast Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in the pole vault last Sunday and Monday, clearing 16’ 0.75”. Saint Francis freshman Jackson Tuomey took the top spot with a 16’ 4.75”.
Nave holds the school pole vault record, jumping 16’ 10.75” in Akron three weeks ago. The graduate student came in second at last season’s NEC indoor championships and won the event during the 2021 outdoor season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.