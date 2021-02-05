CUMBERLAND — A day after Garrett County Public Schools announced that fall sports are unlikely to resume during the 2020-21 academic year, Allegany County schools released on Wednesday their football schedules for the upcoming season.
Allegany, Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge will play each other twice to comprise a four-game schedule for each school.
With an odd number of teams, one team will have a bye each week. The first four games of the season will be played on Fridays with 5 p.m. kickoffs, followed by a Thursday and Saturday clash to close out the campaign.
The Miners and Campers get things started on March 5 at Greenway Avenue Stadium. Mountain Ridge returns to Greenway a week later to face Fort Hill.
The Sentinels will then host Allegany on March 19 before the Campers travel to Mountain Ridge on March 26.
The Miners play at home six days later to close out their season on April 1 for a Thursday afternoon (1 p.m.) clash against Fort Hill.
The final game of the season will be April 10 when Fort Hill and Allegany play at 12:30 p.m.
It is unclear at this time if fans will be permitted to attend.
The three county public schools were able to get one game played during the fall before the county’s COVID metrics forced the postponement of the season to spring. Fort Hill defeated Mountain Ridge, 31-6, and Allegany took down Northern, 21-14.
The varsity and junior varsity schedules also appear on today’s Scoreboard page, 3B.
