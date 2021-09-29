CRESAPTOWN — Allie Scritchfield had a double double and Emmy Wilson led the Eagles with 14 attacks as Calvary Christian swept Cumberland Valley Tuesday evening at a home Mason-Dixon Christian Conference match.
The Eagles won 25-10, 26-24 and 25-9.
“Cumberland Valley continues to be a conference rival for us,” said head coach John Wall, “but last night, we really played some of our best ball of the season. We kept the ball in system with great passes and sets allowing our front row attackers to put down some really nice kills.”
Wilson also had eight blocks, six digs, 10 points and three aces. Scritchfield added six digs and had a kill.
Izzy Kendall was the team leader with nine digs. She finished with 12 points and had two aces and three kills. Shilah Ganoe scored 13 points, had six kills and three digs.
The junior varsity also won, 2-0 with game scores of 25-13 and 25-12.
Calvary (10-2 overall, 6-2 MDCC) has back-to-back games with Broadfording, starting today in Hagerstown and at home on Friday. Both games begin at 4:30 p.m. for the junior varsity and 5:30 for the varsity.
