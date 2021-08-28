ROMNEY, W.Va. — Just about the only thing that could stop the Hampshire Trojans on Friday night was the Trojans themselves.
Not 17 penalties, not a second-quarter fumble and not a game that took just over three hours to complete.
The Trojans won the battle of attrition, winning their season opener in shutout fashion, 21-0, over Preston at Rannell’s Field.
“It feels great,” said Hampshire head coach Aaron Rule. “The biggest thing is our guys played as a team. Defensively, we played as a team, offensively, Ashton Haslacker made some plays, but overall we played as a team and as a unit and that’s the best thing.”
Despite the penalties, the Hampshire defense never wavered, as Zach Hill & Co. held the Knights to four first downs — two of which came on one drive in the third quarter.
“He plays with his hair on fire,” Rule said of Hill, who broke up a pair of passes at the line of scrimmage. “He’s one of our seniors, he’s a captain, and he’s one of the most vocal leaders. He’s going to do that week in and week out. He’s just got to stay headstrong and keep motivating everybody around him and make everyone better.”
With Hampshire leading 14-0, Preston took over with 3:10 to go in the third period just before midfield at the 42-yard line.
Preston quarterback Trevor Thomas hit Dillon Taylor for a 28-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage, then Thomas took it himself four plays later for a first down on fourth-and-1.
The Knights had the ball on second-and-5 at the Hampshire 12 a few plays later, but a pair of incompletions and a dropped pass on fourth down gave the ball back to the Trojans.
After the Trojans punted, Preston needed to get something going on offense as it trailed by a pair of scores with just over eight minutes left in the game with the ball at its own 39.
After a nine-yard pass from Thomas on first down, Hill swatted a pass at the line to make it third down. The Knights were called for delay of game, moving the third-down try back five yards, when Hampshire forced an incompletion. Instead of going for it, the Knights elected to use Thomas’ boot to flip the field with a punt and pin Hampshire deep.
A penalty was called on the Knights following the punt, however, and Hampshire made them pay — for both the punt and the penalty.
With the ball at its own 36, Haslacker got the ball across midfield after 5- and 31-yard runs.
Following a run for negative yardage on first down, Hott dumped a pass off to Jacob Staub behind the line of scrimmage. Staub cut out wide to the left, dipping his head down to fight off a tackler while staying in bounds and rushing up the left sideline for a touchdown and a 21-0 Hampshire lead following Cody Vandevander’s point after.
Hampshire forced and recovered a fumble two plays later — its second of the night — and, despite punting, was able to put the game to bed and start the season off with a win.
“Getting that first victory of the year, that really will project the kids,” said Rule. “It propels them to the next week. I’m going to let the guys enjoy the victory tonight, but we’ve got Frankfort now, so we’ve got to turn our heads to Frankfort.
“We’re looking to go over .500 because we want to be in the playoffs. We don’t want to have any questions, we don’t want other teams determining whether or not we make it, we don’t want to have to sit at home and wait to see who loses. We want to be our own destiny.”
Alex Hott led the offense with 217 yards passing and three touchdowns on an 18 for 40 performance.
“That guy, he’s a trooper,” Rule said. “He was cramping up a little bit, just like a lot of our other guys were. But he stuck in there and he did a great job commanding the offense, getting the ball where it needed to be, and getting us in a position to win the football game.”
Although Haslacker was the leading receiver with six catches for 82 yards, Austin Taylor hauled in three passes, two of which went for touchdowns, with 35 yards. Taylor scored on a 12-yard pass at 1:59 in the first quarter and a 14-yarder with 8:09 to play in the third quarter.
Both touchdown drives were set up by fourth-down penalties on Preston, who committed 12 of the game’s 29 infractions.
“The first thing I told them in the locker room before the game is adversity,” Rule said of his team fighting with 145 yards worth of flags. “We’re going to face a lot of adversity. We can’t play behind the chains, but we did, and that was our adversity. But we still were able to keep moving the football and keep moving and keep going. We did a great job in the face of adversity.”
Vandevander was perfect on three PATs and Haslacker tacked on 65 rushing yards for 147 total by the junior wideout.
The win is Hampshire’s first victory on opening night since 2017 when the Trojans topped Preston, 27-12.
The Trojans travel to Frankfort (1-0) on Friday.
