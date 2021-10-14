CUMBERLAND — Connor Hipp scored a pair of second-half goals as Fort Hill overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to take down Bishop Walsh, 2-1, at Brother Stephen F. Paul Stadium on Thursday afternoon in high school boys soccer action.
The Spartans struck near the midway point in the first half, with Haris Sadiq finding the back of the net off a feed by Jacob Rossi at the 21:04 mark.
Fort Hill’s deficit didn’t last long coming out of the halftime break, as Logan Mullery delivered a corner kick that found Hipp for his first goal at 35:25.
As the teams traded chances throughout the second half, the Sentinels found the decider with 6:08 remaining as Hipp scored the game-winner unassisted.
Both teams attempted 15 shots, as Fort Hill sent 11 on goal to Bishop Walsh’s 10. Spartans goalkeeper Elijah Houdersheldt had nine saves and Sentinel netminder Jacob Tichnell also made nine saves. Fort Hill held the advantage in corner kicks, 3-1.
Bishop Walsh hosts Calvary on Saturday at noon, while Fort Hill plays host to Southern on Monday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.