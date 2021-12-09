HAGERSTOWN — Autumn Hopper starred with a game-high 21 points, and Bishop Walsh held off Broadfording, 27-25, on Monday night.
The Spartans improved to 1-1 after falling to Keyser in their opener.
Both teams started slow in Hagerstown, but Bishop Walsh converted a trio of lay-ups to take a 6-0 lead. After the Lions trimmed the deficit to a bucket, Hopper drilled a trey from the top of the arc to give the Spartans a 9-4 edge after one quarter.
Hoppert had all nine BW points in the frame.
Bishop Walsh won the second quarter by the same score, 9-4, to take an 18-8 edge into the intermission. Hoppert added seven more points in the period to tally 16 in the half. Abby Drier led Broadfording with six points at the break.
Broadfording turned up the pressure at the beginning of the third period, scoring six straight points to pull within four after making 3 of 6 free throws. A Grace Elliott 3-pointer from the corner just before the quarter ended was the only score for the Spartans in the third, which BW led 21-17 going into the fourth.
Bishop Walsh left a lot of points at the charity stripe in the fourth, making just 4 of 12 attempts.
Drier, Tiki Koontz and Laklynn Maietta each scored a basket in the fourth, and Penny Abrah converted both of her free throw attempts to bring the Lions to within two points late. However, a late-game steal with under 15 seconds by Katie Kutcher sealed the game for the Spartans.
Other than Hoppert, Camryn Brakeall and Elliot chipped in three points apiece for BW, who made 10 field goals and shot 5 for 20 at the line for 27 points. Hoppert finished with 10 rebounds, Brakeall eight, Kutcher six, Bailee Greise five, Brooke Adams four and Elliott three.
Koontz topped Broadfording with 11 points, Drier scored eight, Maietta tallied four and Abrah garnered a pair. The Lions scored their 25 points on nine buckets, shooting 7 for 12 on foul attempts.
Bishop Walsh (1-1) hosts Mercersburg today at 6 p.m.
